Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

    Bengaluru's Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal has introduced a parking fee for vehicles staying over ten minutes to manage congestion. Fees are Rs 40 for two-wheelers and Rs 50 for four-wheelers for up to ten minutes. Passengers are frustrated, citing unfairness during delays.

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 1:49 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    Bengaluru's Sir M. Visvesvaraya (SMVT) Railway Station has introduced a mandatory parking fee for vehicles picking up and dropping off passengers, a move that has sparked significant opposition from travellers.

    Effective immediately, vehicles entering the station premises will be required to pay a fee if they remain for over ten minutes. The new policy has been implemented to manage traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement within the station. Vehicles parked for more than ten minutes will incur a fee, while those staying less than this duration will not be charged.

    Bengaluru Police survey railway stations to provide airport-style security

    The parking rates are as follows:
    - Two-wheelers: Rs 40 for up to ten minutes; Rs 100 for more than thirty minutes.
    - Four-wheelers: Rs 50 for up to ten minutes; Rs 200 for more than thirty minutes.

    Passengers have expressed frustration with the new rule, especially when trains are delayed. Many have raised concerns about the fairness of being charged for waiting times, particularly when individuals are picking up their family members.

    South Western Railway (SWR) officials have defended the new system, stating that it is necessary to control the vehicle flow at the station. "A vehicle access-control system is crucial at the railway station. Many vehicles enter and leave late, causing severe traffic jams. This new system will reduce congestion and improve vehicle movement inside the station," an SWR official explained.

    Expensive Bengaluru: Viral photo showing 'premium' parking in mall at Rs 1000/hour sparks Social Media outrage

    The parking management at the SMVT station has been outsourced to a private company, which won the contract through a tender process. This company will handle all traffic-related issues at the station.

    This type of parking fee system was recently introduced at Kempegowda International Airport on May 20. At the airport, passengers had a 7-minute grace period for pick-ups and drop-offs, with a Rs 150 fee applicable thereafter. However, the policy faced strong backlash from taxi drivers, leading BIAL to withdraw it the following day.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case vkp

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

    BJP accuses land scam by Mallikarjun Kharge's family after MUDA scam surrounding CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    After MUDA scam, BJP alleges land scam by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family

    Karnataka government slashes slabs on premium liquors Alcohol rates to drop from today vkp

    Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

    Bengaluru police raid on rowdies homes at Yelahanka Vidyaranyapura search for weapons vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police raid suspected rowdies' homes at Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura; search for weapons

    Bengaluru police file three FIRs Darshan viral jail photos at Parappana Agrahara vkp

    Actor Darshan's viral jail photos: 3 FIRs filed at Parappana Agrahara, including 2 against accused actor

    Recent Stories

    Hoolock Gibbons: 7 UNKNOWN things about these highly intelligent Apes ATG

    Hoolock Gibbons: 7 UNKNOWN things about these highly intelligent Apes

    Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification snt

    Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men? AJR

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men?

    Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO? gcw

    Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO?

    football Wont tell anyone Cristiano Ronaldo shocks with 'secret' retirement plan, confirms no interest in coaching snt

    'Won't tell anyone': Cristiano Ronaldo shocks with 'secret' retirement plan, confirms no interest in coaching

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon