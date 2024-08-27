Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

Bengaluru's Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal has introduced a parking fee for vehicles staying over ten minutes to manage congestion. Fees are Rs 40 for two-wheelers and Rs 50 for four-wheelers for up to ten minutes. Passengers are frustrated, citing unfairness during delays.

Bengaluru's Sir M. Visvesvaraya (SMVT) Railway Station has introduced a mandatory parking fee for vehicles picking up and dropping off passengers, a move that has sparked significant opposition from travellers.

Effective immediately, vehicles entering the station premises will be required to pay a fee if they remain for over ten minutes. The new policy has been implemented to manage traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement within the station. Vehicles parked for more than ten minutes will incur a fee, while those staying less than this duration will not be charged.



The parking rates are as follows:

- Two-wheelers: Rs 40 for up to ten minutes; Rs 100 for more than thirty minutes.

- Four-wheelers: Rs 50 for up to ten minutes; Rs 200 for more than thirty minutes.

Passengers have expressed frustration with the new rule, especially when trains are delayed. Many have raised concerns about the fairness of being charged for waiting times, particularly when individuals are picking up their family members.

South Western Railway (SWR) officials have defended the new system, stating that it is necessary to control the vehicle flow at the station. "A vehicle access-control system is crucial at the railway station. Many vehicles enter and leave late, causing severe traffic jams. This new system will reduce congestion and improve vehicle movement inside the station," an SWR official explained.



The parking management at the SMVT station has been outsourced to a private company, which won the contract through a tender process. This company will handle all traffic-related issues at the station.

This type of parking fee system was recently introduced at Kempegowda International Airport on May 20. At the airport, passengers had a 7-minute grace period for pick-ups and drop-offs, with a Rs 150 fee applicable thereafter. However, the policy faced strong backlash from taxi drivers, leading BIAL to withdraw it the following day.

