BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

The Bengaluru court ordered actor Darshan's transfer from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to Ballari Jail amid allegations of special treatment. Other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case will be moved to different prisons across Karnataka to ensure better management and prevent potential issues.

In a significant development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court in Bengaluru has ordered the transfer of actor Darshan, an accused in the case, from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to Ballari Jail. The decision comes in the wake of allegations of special treatment being provided to certain inmates at Bengaluru's Central Jail.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the court has approved the shifting of all accused to different prisons across Karnataka. The move is aimed at dispersing the group of accused, known as the "D gang," to ensure better management and to avoid any potential issues that could arise from them being housed together.

Actor Darshan will be transferred to Ballari Jail, while other accused have been ordered to be moved to various district jails. Specifically, Pawan, Raghavendra, and Nandish will be shifted to Mysore Jail, Jagadish to Shimoga Jail, Dhanraj to Dharwad Jail, Vinay to Vijayapura Jail, Nagaraj to Gulbarga Jail, Laxman to Shimoga Jail, and Pradosh to Ballari Jail.

Meanwhile, three other accused are currently housed in Tumkuru Jail. The rest of the accused, including Anukumar, Ravi Shankar, and Deepak, will remain at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru.

This court order follows the Karnataka government's efforts to address concerns about the management of inmates and ensure that no special privileges are granted to any accused individuals. The transfers will be carried out in a phased manner, with the authorities already initiating the process of transferring the inmates.

