Bengaluru: A 65-year-old homemaker was found murdered at her residence in Uttarahalli on Tuesday evening, in what police suspect to be a case of robbery and betrayal by someone familiar to her. The victim, identified as Shrilakshmi, was alone when the assailants struck. Investigators believe she was killed by a visitor she trusted, who then escaped with her gold mangalya chain. The incident has left the quiet locality in shock, while police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning known acquaintances to track down the culprits. The case has once again raised concerns over the safety of senior citizens living alone in Bengaluru’s residential neighbourhoods.

Husband’s Calls Go Unanswered for Hours

According to the complaint lodged by Ashwath Narayan, the victim’s husband, the day appeared routine when he left for work around 9:30 am. Around 2:15 pm, he tried calling his wife but received no response. Despite making several attempts through the afternoon, she remained unreachable. Growing anxious, he contacted his tenant, Paniraj, around 5:30 pm, asking him to check on her well-being.

Since Paniraj was away from home, he requested his wife to visit Shrilakshmi’s house. Around 6 pm, he called Narayan back to inform him that Shrilakshmi was found lying motionless on the floor.

Injuries Point to Struggle; Chain Missing

Narayan rushed home immediately. With the help of neighbours, he moved his wife onto the bed, only to realise she had succumbed to her injuries. He noticed wounds on her neck, lips, and face, suggesting a possible struggle before she was overpowered. Her gold mangalya chain was missing, leading police to suspect robbery as the motive. The family then informed the police about the incident.

Victim Had Mentioned a Couple Visiting Her

During preliminary investigation, Shrilakshmi’s elder sister, Sampathi Lakshmi, told police that she had spoken to the victim over the phone around 1 pm on the same day. During their conversation, Shrilakshmi mentioned that a couple had visited her home, saying they had come to check the television. She had reportedly stepped outside to speak to them. Investigators now suspect that the same couple could be behind the murder and theft.

Police Register Case Under BNS

Based on the complaint, the Subramanyapura police registered a case under sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer said there were no signs of forced entry, indicating that the victim likely knew the perpetrators. Police are examining CCTV footage from neighbouring houses and have formed a special team to identify and arrest the suspects.