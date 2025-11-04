After killing his wife, Bengaluru doctor Mahendra Reddy allegedly sent disturbing messages to several women, including one that read “I killed my wife for you.” Police say he even faked his own death to woo women.

Bengaluru: In a chilling twist to the sensational Bengaluru murder case, police have revealed that Dr Mahendra Reddy GS, the main accused in the killing of his dermatologist wife, Dr Kruthika Reddy, allegedly sent disturbing messages to several women after her death, including one that read, “I killed my wife for you.”

Investigators said the 35-year-old doctor attempted to rekindle relationships with women who had previously rejected him, even going so far as to fake his own death to manipulate one of them. His bizarre behaviour paints a disturbing picture of obsession, deceit, and delusion that continued long after his wife’s brutal murder.

Sent Shocking Message to Multiple Women

According to police sources, Mahendra sent the message “I killed my wife for you” to at least four or five women, including a medical professional who had earlier turned down his proposal. The message was reportedly sent through a digital payment app, after the woman had blocked him on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) K Parashurama confirmed that the message had indeed been sent via PhonePe, a mobile payment application. Police have recorded the woman’s statement but are withholding details pending further investigation.

Murder of Dr Kruthika Reddy

Investigations have revealed that Mahendra allegedly administered anaesthesia to his wife and killed her on 24 April at their residence. He was arrested nearly six months later, on 14 October, from Manipal in Udupi district.

Following his arrest, police seized his mobile phone and laptop, both of which were sent to the forensic science laboratory. Examination of the devices uncovered shocking evidence of his messages and online behaviour after the murder.

Attempt to Reconnect With Old Flames

The investigation also found that Mahendra had tried to re-establish contact with several women he had previously pursued romantically. One of them, a medical professional, told police that she had cut ties with him before his marriage to Kruthika. After learning about his wedding, she stayed away, but months later, she received his unsettling “confession” through the payment app.

A senior police officer said the woman initially believed the message was a manipulative ploy to gain her attention and never thought it was a genuine admission of guilt.

“She had no role in the crime,” the officer clarified.

Faked His Death to Deceive Another Woman

Investigators also discovered that Mahendra had been in contact with a woman from Mumbai until 2023. He had proposed marriage to her and even met her several times. Later, in a shocking twist, he made his father inform the woman that he had died in an accident.

Months later, Mahendra contacted her again, claiming that he had faked his death because his astrological chart predicted that his first wife would die. He told her that he had married Kruthika despite his “love” for her and that, since his wife was now dead, he wished to marry her.

Police Continue Probe Into Disturbing Behaviour

Police say Mahendra’s actions indicate a deeply disturbed mindset marked by obsession and manipulation. The investigation is ongoing, with officers examining his communication history and possible motives behind his behaviour.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims as the case continues to unfold.