    Bengaluru: 2 TCS employees killed in collision between BBMP garbage truck and bike near KR circle

    Two friends, Prashant (25) and Bayyanna Gari Shilpa (27), were killed in a collision involving a BBMP garbage truck and their bike near KR Circle, Bengaluru. The truck dragged the bike 10 meters, causing fatal injuries. The driver fled, and a case was filed. Families seek justice and demand action against the driver.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Two people were killed in a tragic accident involving a BBMP garbage truck and a two-wheeler near KR Circle in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 28, around 8:45 pm. The victims, Prashant (25) and Bayyanna Gari Shilpa (27) were friends and colleagues who worked at TCS in ITPL. Both were residents of Bengaluru.

    Prashant and Shilpa were riding their bike from Majestic and were passing through KR Circle when the speeding garbage truck, coming from the CID signal route, collided with them at a turn. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck hit the bike and continued to drag it for about 10 meters before stopping. The impact caused severe injuries, and a significant amount of blood was lost at the scene.

    Passersby rushed the victims to the hospital, but unfortunately, they were declared dead upon arrival. Their bodies were taken to St. Martha's Mortuary. Halasur Gate police officers visited the accident site to conduct an investigation.

    Prashant hailed from Banasawadi, and Shilpa was originally from Andhra Pradesh. They lived in a PG and had gone out for lunch when the accident happened. The driver of the garbage truck fled the scene immediately after the collision. A case has been registered at the Halasur Gate traffic police station, and the bodies have been sent to Bowring Hospital for post-mortem.

    Prashant's father, Lokesh, expressed his grief and anger, demanding justice for his son and Shilpa. He urged the police to arrest the truck driver responsible for the accident. Lokesh, devastated by the loss, mentioned that his son Prashant was born in the same hospital where he was declared dead. The family is in deep mourning, with relatives and friends grieving in front of the hospital. Prashant's grandmother collapsed from shock upon hearing the news.

