Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl dies after BBMP garbage truck hits vehicle

A 14-year-old girl lost her life when a vehicle collided with a BBMP garbage truck near Masjid Road under the jurisdiction of Pulakeshinagar traffic police station. The young girl, a 9th-standard student at a private school in the city, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. The funeral took place in the evening, casting a sombre atmosphere over the community.

The Pulakeshinagar traffic police have swiftly responded to the incident by registering a case and initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. The tragic accident has left the community in shock and mourning, emphasizing the urgent need for road safety measures.



This unfortunate event was not an isolated incident, as three more road accidents were reported in the city on the same day. In one such case, 35-year-old Ishaq Manji lost his life when he was struck by a speeding two-wheeler while crossing the road around 11:15 am in the area covered by Hennur traffic police station. The victim, Arun, a resident of J.P. Nagar, was en route from Nice Road Bridge to Anjanapur Road when the tragic accident occurred. Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station has registered a case to investigate the circumstances leading to this fatal incident.

In yet another unfortunate incident, 32-year-old Sujith Shah from Bihar met with a tragic end when a speeding lorry collided with his two-wheeler in the jurisdiction of Electronic City Traffic Police Station. Sujith, a labourer residing in Chikkanagamangala, lost his life in the accident.