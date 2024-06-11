Bengaluru: BBMP garbage tax to be collected with property tax, gets govt nod

Bengaluru residents will face a new garbage collection fee, included with property tax, charging Rs. 100 monthly for residential and Rs. 200 for commercial buildings. Slum areas are exempt. Commercial rates vary by waste amount, and vacant plots incur Rs. 20 per square foot. The BBMP aims to streamline waste management funding despite citizen concerns over increased expenses.

Bengaluru residents should brace for another new tax for garbage collection. Bengaluru Waste Management Company has received government approval to introduce a garbage collection fee, which will be collected along with property tax. This move comes after the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) refused to incorporate the garbage tax into the electricity bills.

Under the new regulation, residential buildings will be charged a flat rate of Rs. 100 per month, while commercial buildings will be charged Rs. 200 per month. However, certain houses in designated slum areas will be exempt from these charges.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) initially considered charging based on the amount of waste generated but has now decided on a fixed rate to simplify the process. For commercial users, a detailed proposal has been put forward to charge fees based on the kilograms of waste produced daily. The proposed rates are as follows:

- 5 kg of waste - Rs. 500

- 10 kg of waste - Rs. 1,400

- 25 kg of waste - Rs. 3,500

- 50 kg of waste - Rs. 7,000

- Up to 100 kg of waste - Rs. 14,000

Additionally, vacant plots will incur a fee of Rs. 20 per square foot.

This new fee structure aims to streamline waste management funding and ensure that the costs are fairly distributed among residents and commercial entities. However, the decision has sparked debate among citizens, with many questioning the rationale behind the additional charges and the impact on household expenses. The BBMP hopes that these measures will improve the efficiency of waste collection and disposal in Bangalore.

