Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Two children drown in water sump in under-construction building on Bannerghatta road

    Tragedy in Bengaluru as two children, Arshalan Khan and Amin Khan, drowned in an under-construction building's water-filled basement while playing. The basement had become an unintended playground due to halted construction work. Local authorities, including the police, are investigating the incident, and the children's bodies were recovered by the fire brigade.

    Bengaluru: Two children drown in water sump in under-construction building on Bannerghatta road vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    Tragedy struck in Bengaluru as two young children lost their lives when they fell into a water-filled basement of an under-construction building in Suddaguntepalya. Reportedly, they had been playing near the water, slipped and fell into the tank, and died due to drowning.

    The two children, 9-year-old Arshalan Khan and 7-year-old Amin Khan were reported missing after playing in the vicinity for several hours. Their parents began searching for them and, eventually, realized they might have ventured towards the under-construction building. To their horror, the children's slippers were discovered floating in the water tank located in the basement of the building.

    Bengaluru: Two killed in seperate BMTC bus accidents; check details

    It appears that water was being stored in the basement for construction purposes, but with the work halted in recent days, it had become an attractive playground for the neighbourhood children. This unfortunate incident occurred in a building adjacent to Bannerghatta Road, and local authorities, including the Suddagunte Palya Police, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

    Suspecting that the children might have drowned in it, the fire brigade personnel were informed and the dead bodies of the children were removed.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengalureans oppose name change for 'Namma Metro', debate rages online vkp

    Bengalureans oppose name change for ‘Namma Metro’, debate rages online

    Bengaluru residents spot leopard roaming in streets; alert issued vkp

    Bengaluru residents spot leopard roaming in streets; alert issued

    Karnataka: MLA Arvind Bellad requests state govt to make separate city corporations for Hubli, Dharwad vkp

    Karnataka: MLA Arvind Bellad requests state govt to make separate city corporations for Hubli, Dharwad

    Bengaluru man claims harassment and extortion by police over mention of 'weed' in chat text vkp

    Bengaluru man claims harassment and extortion by police over mention of 'weed' in chat text

    'There's no mistake in renaming Karnataka as Basavanna's land': Kum. Veerabhadrappa vkp

    'There’s no mistake in renaming Karnataka as Basavanna’s land': Kum. Veerabhadrappa

    Recent Stories

    Matthew Perry Death: Anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs found at 'Friends' star's home RBA

    Matthew Perry Death: Anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs found at 'Friends' star's home

    Mathew Perry's family has reacted to his untimely death; Here's what they said ATG

    Mathew Perry's family has reacted to his untimely death; Here's what they said

    Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second day with AQI at 322 AJR

    Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second day with AQI at 322

    Bengalureans oppose name change for 'Namma Metro', debate rages online vkp

    Bengalureans oppose name change for ‘Namma Metro’, debate rages online

    Kalamassery blasts latest news number of deaths updates rkn

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 3; 25 people under treatment

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon