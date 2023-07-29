Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Tweet about rent deposit of Rs 25 lakh in HSR layout stuns Internet!

    A tweet about a rental property in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, with a monthly rent of Rs 2.5 lakh and a deposit of Rs 25 lakhs went viral, reflecting the soaring rental prices due to tech employees returning to the office post-Covid. Users responded humorously and pointed out the high costs.

    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    Rental properties in Bengaluru have skyrocketed as the IT companies in the city have asked their employees to come and work from the office. Post-Covid 19, companies had given a choice of employees to either Work from Home or Hybrid options. Most companies have started to call them back to the office.

    Meanwhile, rental properties have reached sky-high and a social media post tells a story of how landlords are surging rents at posh areas. Recently, a person identified as Tejaswi Shrivastava highlighted the issue through Twitter, where he shared a screenshot of a 4-BHK flat, with a monthly rent of 2.5 lakh and a deposit of Rs 25 lakhs!

    The house is located in the HSR layout, and he captions, “They should add an option: Apply for Kidney Donation.” He mentioned it is his peak Bengaluru moment.

    As soon as he posted the photo, his tweet got flooded with comments, most of them are funny. Notably, in another tweet last week, a techie shared his experience of rental woes, where his landlord had increased it by Rs 15,000. 

    One user commented, “Why would you look for a 5915 sq ft flat in the first place. It's nearly a bungalow in a posh area and then crib about its rent and deposit”.

    Meanwhile, many users pointed out that the owner might have forgotten to put a dot before the last two zeros.

    Someone even criticized No Broker for the cause. “Are they legit selling loans for security deposits? So I will pay EMIs for a rented home to pay for a deposit on which the landlord will earn interest!!”

    The rental soar of Bengaluru properties has been directly proportional to the techies being called back to the city for working from the office. As the companies call their employees, the real estate business in Bengaluru has surged with increased traffic during non-peak hours too. What is your rent by the way?

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
