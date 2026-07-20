Vijayanagara farmers are facing a severe crisis as monsoon failure and rainfall deficit damage maize crops. Unable to recover their losses, many farmers are ploughing over failed crops. The farming community has demanded a loan waiver and drought relief from the Karnataka government.

Farmers in Vijayanagara district are facing a severe agricultural crisis as delayed and insufficient monsoon rains have ruined their hopes of a good harvest. After investing money and effort into sowing their fields, many farmers are now being forced to destroy their own crops due to poor germination and dry conditions.

With little rainfall after sowing, farmers who waited for the monsoon to revive their crops are now left with no option but to plough their fields and clear the failed crops.

Maize Crops Fail To Sprout In Several Areas

In Huvina Hadagali taluk, particularly in villages such as Holagundi, Itagi, Uttangi and Sogi, the situation has become increasingly difficult for farmers.

Many farmers had cultivated maize with the hope of a profitable harvest. However, due to the lack of timely rainfall, the seeds failed to germinate properly. The few plants that managed to grow have now started drying up in the fields.

Unable to bear the loss of their hard work and investment, distressed farmers are using bullocks and ploughs to destroy the damaged crops, saying there is no benefit in allowing them to remain in the fields.

Farmers Demand Loan Waiver Amid Growing Distress

The situation has caused widespread concern among the farming community, with many farmers demanding immediate government support.

Speaking about the crisis, NM Siddesh, state president of the Onion Growers' Association, said, "Farmers across the state are in deep trouble because of the monsoon failure. The crops that should have been ready for harvest are dying right before their eyes. The government must step in immediately and announce a complete loan waiver to protect the farmers' interests."

Concerns Over Drought Situation In ,Karnataka

The crisis in Vijayanagara is part of a larger agricultural concern affecting several parts of Karnataka due to the rainfall deficit. Farmers fear further losses as seeds sown in the fields are drying up due to a lack of adequate moisture.

Farmers and local residents have urged the government to declare the district drought-affected and provide compensation and relief measures to those facing crop losses.

Many farmers had taken loans to cultivate their fields and are now struggling with mounting debts due to failed crops. The situation in Vijayanagara highlights the growing challenges faced by the agricultural sector amid uncertain monsoon conditions.