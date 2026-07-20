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Karnataka Drought: Over 40,000 Cusecs Flow into Almatti Reservoir, Bringing Hope to Farmers
Amid Karnataka's drought and a 60 per cent rainfall deficit, the Almatti Reservoir has received an inflow of over 40,000 cusecs, raising hopes for farmers in North Karnataka. The reservoir is nearing full capacity, offering much-needed relief.
Almatti Reservoir Brings Hope Amid Karnataka's Drought Woes
Most districts in Karnataka are facing drought-like conditions due to a severe shortfall in monsoon rainfall. However, amid growing concerns over water scarcity, the Krishna River has brought a ray of hope to the people of North Karnataka.
The water level in the Almatti Reservoir, one of Asia's largest reservoirs, has risen significantly, bringing relief to residents of Vijayapura and Bagalkot and raising hopes for improved water availability across the region.
Heavy Inflow Pushes Almatti Reservoir Towards Full Capacity
Following consistent rainfall in the upper catchment areas over the past few days, the Almatti Reservoir has witnessed a substantial inflow of water.
Around 40,173 cusecs of water are currently flowing into the reservoir, significantly increasing its storage level.
The water level has now reached 517.78 metres, against its maximum capacity of 519.60 metres.
At the current rate of inflow, the reservoir is expected to reach full capacity within the next few days.
Almatti Reservoir Storage Levels
According to the latest reservoir data, the Almatti Reservoir has a total storage capacity of 123.081 TMC.
It is currently holding 94.642 TMC of water, while its live storage stands at 77.022 TMC.
The rising storage levels reflect the impact of recent rainfall in the upper catchment areas and have boosted water availability in the reservoir.
Reservoir Outflow and Water Utilisation
The Almatti Reservoir is currently releasing a total of 16,458 cusecs of water. Of this, 13,250 cusecs are being diverted to the KPCL power plant for power generation.
Another 2,800 cusecs are being released for tank filling, while approximately 408 cusecs are allocated for drinking water supply and evaporation losses.
Hope Amid Drought as Almatti Reservoir Water Levels Rise
Karnataka is facing a severe drought-like situation this monsoon, with the state recording a 60 per cent rainfall deficit.
Most districts have received significantly below-normal rainfall, with 158 taluks recording deficient rainfall and 20 taluks facing a severe rainfall deficit.
In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have written to the Central Government, requesting that a central team visit the state to assess the drought situation and evaluate the need for relief measures.
Rising Reservoir Levels Bring Relief to Farmers
The steady inflow of water into the Almatti Reservoir has brought much-needed relief to the farming community during a challenging monsoon season.
Farmers across North Karnataka, who had been concerned about the lack of rainfall in June and July, have welcomed the rise in the Krishna River's water level with renewed hope.
If rainfall increases in parts of Maharashtra over the coming days, the reservoir is expected to reach its maximum storage level soon.
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