Following consistent rainfall in the upper catchment areas over the past few days, the Almatti Reservoir has witnessed a substantial inflow of water.

Around 40,173 cusecs of water are currently flowing into the reservoir, significantly increasing its storage level.

The water level has now reached 517.78 metres, against its maximum capacity of 519.60 metres.

At the current rate of inflow, the reservoir is expected to reach full capacity within the next few days.