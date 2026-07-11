Bengaluru's Basque Bakery has responded to a viral Instagram review by a customer who criticised its ₹5,250 dessert bill, calling her an "illegitimate influencer". The café defended its pricing, reservation policy and menu transparency, reigniting debate online.

Basque Bakery in Bengaluru has once again found itself at the centre of a social media controversy after responding sharply to a content creator who criticised her dining experience at the café. The Koramangala-based bakery, which had earlier faced backlash over its response to a customer's complaint, is now under fresh scrutiny after describing the creator as an "illegitimate influencer" and accusing her of posting a "defamatory" video. The exchange has sparked widespread debate online over customer reviews, influencer criticism, pricing transparency and the responsibilities of businesses when responding to public feedback.

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Content Creator Calls Visit 'One of My Worst Experiences'

The controversy began after an Instagram creator who goes by the username "my__p.o.v__" shared a reel about her visit to Basque Bakery in Koramangala.

In the video, she described the café as "the award for disappointment" and said: "Trust me, it was one of my worst experiences."

According to the creator, she decided to visit the bakery after watching several Instagram videos praising the establishment. However, she claimed that her experience at the Koramangala café fell far short of expectations.

Complaints Over Pricing, Portions and Reservation Charges

In her reel, the creator criticised the bakery's pricing, alleging that she paid ₹5,250 for just two dessert slices.

She also expressed disappointment with the quality of the desserts and claimed that the portion sizes were too small considering the prices charged.

The creator further criticised the bakery's ₹1,000 reservation charge, alleging that the pricing was not transparent and claiming that she only learnt the total amount charged after receiving the final bill.

Basque Bakery Rejects Allegations

Responding to the viral reel, Basque Bakery issued a detailed statement on its official Instagram page, strongly denying the allegations.

Addressing Google and the public, the establishment wrote: "We would like to further address the recent DEFAMATORY REEL posted by @my__p.o.v__ (AN ILLEGITIMATE INFLUENCER) on us on Instagram."

The bakery alleged that several people had been attempting to defame the business to gain social media views and claimed that false statements were also being posted on its Google Reviews page.

It further alleged that people were leaving "untrue and false statements" simply to become part of what it described as a "defamation trend".

Bakery Defends Pricing and Dining Experience

In a separate response posted under the viral reel, Basque Bakery said that every guest is first asked to scan its digital menu before placing an order.

According to the bakery, the digital menu includes photographs of every dessert, detailed descriptions of the ingredients, available portion sizes and prices, enabling customers to make informed choices.

The establishment also stated that the portion sizes shown in the creator's video were identical to those displayed on its menu and Instagram page.

It added that each dessert had been carefully designed to provide a balanced serving for one person, taking into account its richness, texture and overall dining experience.

Reservation Policy Explained

Basque Bakery also defended its reservation policy, stating that it charges a ₹1,000 reservation fee per person, which is fully redeemable against the final bill.

According to the establishment, customers are informed about this policy before confirming their reservation.

The bakery added that its menu starts at ₹1,250, making the reservation amount redeemable during the visit. It also noted that its menu, pricing and reservation policy are publicly available through the link in its Instagram bio.

The establishment maintained that the creator's video was misleading and did not accurately represent the transparency it claims to maintain. It also invited the creator to contact the bakery directly if there had been any misunderstanding.

Bakery Raises Concerns Over Google Reviews

In another statement, Basque Bakery expressed concern over what it described as defamatory Google reviews affecting its business.

The bakery said it had previously believed that its luxury clientele did not rely heavily on Google Reviews, but acknowledged that recent events had highlighted the platform's significant influence.

It urged Google to strengthen measures against what it called illegitimate reviews and suggested introducing an independent review mechanism where businesses could be assessed directly by Google.

The establishment also requested improved systems to identify and remove allegedly fake ratings through real-time analysis, arguing that emerging luxury brands often suffer reputational damage due to online defamation and are forced to spend heavily on legal action to restore their ratings.

Debate Continues Online

The latest controversy has reignited discussions on social media over customer experiences, influencer reviews, pricing transparency and how businesses should respond to criticism in the digital age.

While the content creator maintains that her review reflects her personal experience, Basque Bakery has rejected the allegations, insisting that its pricing, menu and reservation policies are communicated transparently to customers.

The controversy continues to attract widespread attention online, with users divided over the creator's criticism and the bakery's response.