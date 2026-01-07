Bengaluru commuters face severe disruption as BBMP shuts Majestic–Malleswaram road for three months of white-topping work. Travel time has increased significantly, causing traffic jams, frustration, and calls for faster completion.

Commuters travelling in and around Malleswaram are facing major inconvenience following the complete closure of the main road connecting Majestic to Malleswaram for white-topping work. The road will remain shut for the next three months, a move that has significantly disrupted daily travel for thousands of motorists, office-goers, students, and traders who depend on this busy arterial stretch.

What was once a quick 10-minute drive from Majestic to Malleswaram has now turned into a frustrating journey of 30 minutes to over an hour during peak traffic hours. The prolonged travel time has triggered widespread frustration among daily commuters and residents in the area.

Alternative Routes Prove Inadequate

As part of the BBMP’s white-topping project, vehicles coming from Majestic have been diverted through Sujatha Circle via the Okalipuram underpass to enter Malleswaram. However, these alternative roads are narrow and ill-equipped to handle the sudden surge in traffic, leading to severe congestion in and around Majestic.

Commuters report frequent bottlenecks and slow-moving traffic, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours, adding to the daily stress of travel.

Partial Closure of Sampige Road Adds to Chaos

The situation has worsened with the temporary closure of one side of Sampige Road, a key stretch in Malleswaram. This partial shutdown has further narrowed available routes, resulting in traffic pile-ups and confusion.

Public anger has been mounting, with reports of heated arguments between commuters and traffic police at several junctions as authorities struggle to manage the flow of vehicles.

Public Life Hit Hard

Local residents, shopkeepers, and regular commuters have urged the BBMP and other concerned officials to expedite the white-topping work instead of allowing it to progress at a slow pace. Many have criticised the decision to shut a major road for three months without adequate planning for alternative routes.

Residents say the prolonged closure has dealt a serious blow to public life, affecting businesses, school schedules, and emergency travel.

Call for Better Traffic Management

Overall, the white-topping work on the Majestic–Malleswaram road has caused widespread disruption to daily commuting, underscoring the urgent need for improved traffic planning, clearer diversion signage, and faster execution of infrastructure projects. Commuters have called on authorities to ease the situation by strengthening traffic management and completing the work at the earliest.