A viral X post by a Bengaluru resident alleging harassment, abuse and forced payment by traffic police in Devanahalli triggered widespread anger online. Users shared similar experiences, cited anti-corruption laws, and demanded strict action.

The post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing similar experiences and demanding accountability, better procedures and the use of body cameras by traffic police officers.

'Keys snatched, abused and threatened', claims user

In his post, Mahindra said he was stopped by a traffic police officer for traffic violations and that he accepted the challan issued to him. However, he alleged that the situation escalated after that.

According to the post, the officer snatched his bike keys in the middle of the road, used abusive language, and openly asserted his authority by saying, “I’m the only person who can leave you. Whatever fine I say, you will pay.”

Mahindra said when he questioned the procedure, the officer threatened him with an additional fine of Rs 5,000, made him wait on the roadside for three hours, and continued to harass him. He further alleged that the officer made an obscene middle-finger gesture, which he questioned as unacceptable behaviour from law enforcement.

Forced payment alleged at police station

Mahindra claimed that he was eventually taken to a police station and forced to pay Rs 3,000 just to be allowed to leave. In his post, Mahindra questioned the lack of professionalism and ethics, asking whether questioning authority had become a crime driven by ego rather than law.

The post struck a chord with many users, quickly drawing strong reactions and being widely shared.

Strong reactions and similar experiences shared

Several users responded by sharing their own experiences with traffic police across different states. Pravin Khetan, a stock market analyst, recalled a similar incident in Bihar, where he said the traffic policeman involved was suspended the very next day. He questioned whether Bengaluru would act as swiftly.

Another user, John Appu, claimed that snatching vehicle keys, using abusive language, and even physical intimidation were common practices in many areas, even in the presence of women and children.

User Saket said he had faced a similar situation recently and chose to pay and move on, hoping for “divine justice”.

Calls for accountability and body cameras

Several users highlighted that Indian laws clearly criminalise police extortion, including provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)/Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which treat such acts as serious offences punishable with jail and fines.

One user questioned why police officers in India's so-called tech capital still operate without body cameras, tagging senior Karnataka police officials. Another pointed out that such behaviour erodes public trust in everyday policing, especially after a challan has already been issued and accepted.

Some responses took a political tone, blaming corruption on governance and law-and-order failures, while others stressed that ordinary citizens often have no option but to vent online and hope authorities act.

A Kannada-language post tagged Bengaluru police accounts, questioning who gave officers the authority to seize keys and accusing them of abusing power, while demanding to know what action would be taken.

Demand for inquiry and reform grows

Several users called for an impartial inquiry, strict action against erring officers, clear procedures during traffic stops, and wider use of technology like body cameras to protect both citizens and honest policemen.

As of now, there has been no official response from Bengaluru Traffic Police to the viral post. The incident has once again brought attention to concerns over street-level policing, accountability, and the need for transparent enforcement.

