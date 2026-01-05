A Bengaluru-based techie has gone viral after building an AI-powered helmet that detects traffic violations in real time and reports them to police. Frustrated by unsafe driving, he says riders must now “ride safe or regret it”.

In a city often criticised for poor traffic discipline, a Bengaluru-based tech professional has drawn widespread attention by turning his helmet into an artificial intelligence-powered traffic monitoring device. The innovative helmet, designed to detect and report traffic violations in real time, has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on technology-driven enforcement and civic responsibility on Bengaluru’s congested roads.

Bengaluru Techie Builds AI-Powered ‘Traffic Police’ Helmet

The techie, identified as Pankaj Tanwar, shared details of his invention on X, explaining how frustration with reckless driving pushed him to experiment with technology. Tanwar said he modified his helmet to function like a “traffic police device” that uses artificial intelligence while he rides.

Taking to X, Tanwar wrote: “I was tired of stupid people on road so I hacked my helmet into a traffic police device while I ride, AI agent runs in near real time, flags violations, and proof with location and number plate goes straight to police. Blr people, so now ride safe… or regret it.”

He also shared a demonstration video showing how the system instantly flagged a scooter rider for riding without a helmet, automatically capturing evidence and sending it to the authorities.

How The AI Helmet Works?

According to Tanwar, the AI system operates in near real time, identifying traffic violations such as riding without a helmet. The device records visual proof along with location details and number plate information, which are then forwarded directly to the police. The idea, he said, is to encourage safer driving behaviour by increasing accountability on the roads.

How Did Social Media React?

The innovation quickly gained traction online, with users praising the idea and suggesting ways to expand it further.

One user commented: “That’s a fantastic idea! Maybe the dashcams can be hooked to a cloud service, and if a state gives 10% of challan incentive given to the person whose dashcam reported incident, good reason for people to sign up.”

Second user commented: “Much needed! This is required and hope we become a better over time due to the stick (fines and penalties).”

Third user commented: “So cool! We need more engineers like you. Instant follow.”

‘Just A Hobby,’ Says Creator

In a follow-up post, Tanwar said he was overwhelmed by the response his helmet project received online. He clarified that the device was not a commercial venture but part of his passion for experimentation.

He described the AI-powered helmet as one of many “weird, fun projects” he enjoys building as a hobby and added that he has shared several of his earlier creations on social media as well.