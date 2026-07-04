A Bengaluru traffic head constable rushed a woman driver suffering a medical emergency to a nearby hospital after she experienced severe breathing difficulties near Silk Board junction. His timely intervention helped save her life, officials said.

A traffic head constable displayed exceptional presence of mind and swift action by rescuing a software professional who suffered a sudden medical emergency while driving near the busy Silk Board junction in Bengaluru. The woman experienced severe breathing difficulties while behind the wheel, prompting the officer to intervene immediately. His timely response ensured she received urgent medical attention, helping to save her life.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Woman Suffers Breathing Difficulty While Driving

The woman, identified as Kalindi Srinivasan, a resident of Marathahalli, works at a software company and commutes to work by car every day. On Friday at around 8.30 pm, she was driving home after work when she suddenly experienced severe breathing difficulties near the Silk Board junction.

Unable to continue driving, she signalled for help from inside her vehicle.

Traffic Head Constable Rushes to Her Aid

At the time of the incident, Head Constable YT Dattatreya of the Madiwala Traffic Police Station was on duty at the junction, managing traffic arrangements ahead of the Governor's convoy.

Despite the heavy traffic, Dattatreya noticed Kalindi gesturing for assistance from inside her car. He immediately rushed to the vehicle, secured it by applying the handbrake, and quickly assessed the situation.

Officer Drives Her to Hospital

Realising the seriousness of her condition, Dattatreya drove Kalindi in her own car to a nearby private hospital without delay. He also informed his superior, Inspector Ishwari, about the emergency.

After Kalindi received first aid at the private hospital, the police helped shift her to another hospital for further treatment. Her husband was also informed about the incident.

Timely Medical Attention Saves Her Life

Officials said Kalindi's life was saved because she received prompt medical attention. They also commended Head Constable Dattatreya for his quick thinking and decisive action, which ensured that the software professional reached the hospital in time and received the treatment she urgently needed.