Amid heavy monsoon rains, Dahisar Police and local civilians conducted a dramatic rescue of a man who accidentally fell and got trapped in a fast-flowing drain. After being pulled to safety, the injured man received medical aid and was reunited with his family. The incident highlights the dangers posed by the severe monsoon season in Mumbai.

Amid heavy monsoon rains lashing Mumbai, Dahisar Police rescued a man who accidentally fell into a drain and got trapped near a fast-flowing water channel. Mumbai Police released a video on Thursday that showed the man being pulled to safety by police officers and civilians during the dramatic rescue effort. Mumbai Police said that the incident was discovered after information of a guy stuck within a sewer in Dahisar was received by the police control room. A rescue effort was started as soon as a squad from the Dahisar Police Station arrived on the scene.

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Two police officers and locals can be seen utilising ropes and physical assistance to pull the man out of the open drain in the widely shared Mumbai Police video. After being rescued, the obviously terrified man was subsequently assisted in standing up by other cops and civilians. During the operation, a police car was also observed parked close to the location.

Mumbai Police shared information about the event on X, stating that the victim was stuck close to a section of the sewer that was moving quickly. The rescue squad cut through an iron mesh to reach the victim and securely remove him out, demonstrating their fast thinking and presence of mind, according to officials.

According to police, the man was injured during the rescue and received prompt medical assistance. Authorities subsequently tracked out his relatives and reunited him with his family. The rescue operation comes as Mumbai continues to experience severe monsoon storms, resulting in waterlogging and rain-related accidents around the city.

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Meanwhile, a 51-year-old man died late Tuesday night after a section of a balcony from an MHADA-certified building fell in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai, during heavy rain. The deceased was named as Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar, who was pronounced dead at JJ Hospital.