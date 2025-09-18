Bengaluru traffic police announce a one-week diversion on Marathahalli ORR from 19 to 26 September 2025. Vehicles will face left-turn restrictions near Le Arabia, Biryani Zone, and Croma Junction. Alternative routes are suggested to ease congestion.

Bengaluru: Commuters in Bengaluru should brace for changes on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Marathahalli as the city’s traffic police implement a one-week trial diversion starting 19 September and running until 26 September 2025. The move aims to ease chronic traffic congestion at Le Arabia Junction and the Marathahalli Bridge, areas notorious for long bottlenecks during peak hours.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Authorities hope the temporary restrictions will provide a clearer understanding of traffic flow and pave the way for long-term decongestion measures on this busy stretch of the ORR. Daily commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance to avoid delays and follow police instructions to ensure smoother travel.

Traffic Restrictions Near Marathahalli ORR

According to an advisory issued by the HAL Airport Traffic Police Station, all vehicles will be temporarily restricted from taking the left turn from the Outer Ring Road onto the Marathahalli-Kadubeesanahalli service road near landmarks such as Le Arabia, Biryani Zone, and Croma Junction.

The restrictions are part of a trial measure aimed at assessing traffic patterns and identifying solutions to the persistent jams in the area.

Scroll to load tweet…

Alternative Routes For Commuters

To minimise disruption, commuters are advised to follow alternative routes:

Vehicles approaching from the Mahadevapura side of ORR towards Marathahalli-Kadubeesanahalli service road must use the service road near Kalamandir.

From there, take a U-turn near the Marathahalli Bridge underpass, turn left near the bridge, and continue along the service road to reach Munnekolala, Kadubeesanahalli Junction, Panathur, and Kariyammana Agrahara.

Vehicles traveling towards Devarabeesanahalli and Bellandur are advised to continue on the Outer Ring Road without deviation.

Police Appeal To The Public

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East Division) Sahil Bagla, IPS, requested public cooperation during the trial period, emphasising that the temporary inconvenience is aimed at long-term improvements for one of Bengaluru’s busiest traffic stretches.