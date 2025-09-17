Bengaluru property registration marred by bribes, khata transfer delays, and bureaucratic corruption. Residents share shocking experiences of paying ₹50k+ in bribes, exposing inefficiency and hidden costs in property registration.

A Bengaluru resident recently shared a shocking and harrowing experience on Reddit while trying to register his newly purchased apartment at the Banshankari Sub-Registrar office. According to the post, the builder casually informed him that a bribe of ₹35,000 in cash was required to execute the registration. When asked what would happen if he refused, the builder warned that the file would be indefinitely stalled under fabricated “missing document” excuses, forcing repeated visits until the resident was exhausted. Left with no alternative, the resident reluctantly paid the cash, completely untraceable, to avoid endless delays.

Khata Transfer Demands Extra Bribes

The nightmare didn’t end there. When trying to transfer the khata from the builder to his name, the resident discovered that doing it independently was nearly impossible. He used NoBroker’s services, paying ₹19,000, which included both official fees and bribes to government officers. Although the service promised a maximum 45-day timeline, a “linking issue” introduced by the registration officer prolonged the process to over 7 months.

Even after resolution, the khata officer demanded an additional ₹3,000 bribe to hand over the khata hard copy, citing extra effort for completing the task. The resident hasn’t paid this yet, debating whether he should.

BESCOM Name Change Also Requires Bribe

Hoping for an easier process, the resident tried updating the property name in BESCOM online, paying ₹200. To his shock, a BESCOM officer called him and insisted he visit the office with documents, then demanded ₹2,000 to complete the process.

Systemic Corruption Burdens Citizens

Despite High Costs In total, the resident spent over ₹50,000 in bribes just to make government officers perform their duties, and even then, the work remains incomplete. The post serves as a warning to anyone planning to buy property in Bengaluru: additional “under-the-table” costs are inevitable, and corruption persists regardless of nationality or connections.

Reddit Post Sparks Massive Discussion

The post went viral on Reddit, drawing wide attention and thousands of comments from residents sharing similar experiences:

“This is exactly what happened to my close friend during a Khata transfer at the gram panchayat office. Your words echo the same experience: ‘now the khata officer is asking ₹3k as a bribe to hand me over the khata hard copy.’ In my friend’s case, the officer actually took him outside the office to a relatively secluded spot and said the same thing: ‘It’s ready, but I can’t give it to you.’ When my friend told him, ‘But I already paid the bribe,’ the guy just replied: ‘Sir, that money goes to my seniors… what will I get?’ Corruption is in their DNA.”

“I think that the attitude towards corruption begins even before Day 1 of their jobs. Even if they crack necessary exams, they pay lakhs just to get shortlisted. It’s only downhill from there.”

“I was made aware by one of my friends who recently purchased a flat about the same. It’s not shocking anymore and we can just give it away as we value our peace of mind. One thing is constant, NOTHING WILL CHANGE IN INDIA FOREVER. In Bangalore especially we pay the price of not being native sometimes and sometimes even natives need to follow same rituals due to IT salaries.”

“Congrats on your new home! The actual super built-up area: Living room, Kitchen, And one dedicated room for storing all the extra receipts and bribe slips. In Bangalore, the only thing ‘under the table’ is your hard-earned cash. Property price per sq ft: High. Corruption: Higher. Welcome to the club!”

“When I got married, we went to the sub-registrar office for the marriage certificate. The person there said the officer will only approve the certificate if we go and buy 2kgs of this particular sweet from this particular shop. It was the most expensive sweet there and 2 kgs cost Rs. 1500. I bought it, gave it, and the officer acted surprised when we gave it. 5 years later thru a mutual friend I got acquainted with the shop owner. He said it’s an agreement they have with the SRO. At the end of the day they bring all the sweet boxes back and give it and get back the money. He didn’t like doing it (he did not get a cut) but there was not much he could do without being subjected to constant harassment, so he just writes it off as a cost of doing business.”

The Bigger Picture: Bengaluru’s Deep-Rooted Corruption

This viral Reddit post highlights the pervasive corruption in Bengaluru’s property registration, khata transfer, and utility services. Citizens are forced to pay bribes just to get government officers to do their jobs. Despite paying hefty amounts, delays and inefficiency remain rampant. Transparency, accountability, and stricter enforcement laws are urgently needed to protect residents and restore faith in civic systems.