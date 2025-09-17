Bengaluru roads are deteriorating just weeks after repairs, leaving craters and potholes across the city. Citizens raise alarm over poor construction and demand accountability, transparency, and better quality infrastructure.

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road, tarred barely a month ago, has already developed craters, raising questions about the quality of construction and oversight. Civic Opposition of India highlighted the issue on X, asking, “What kind of ‘technology’ are @GBAoffic contractors using, and what level of scrutiny is the CM @siddaramaiah's office doing? How long will citizens suffer? Is it too much to expect a road that lasts at least 6 months in Bengaluru?”

Calls For Emergency Measures From Industry Leaders

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon, shared her concern on X following a tweet from the CEO of a trucking company planning to relocate from the ORR. She wrote, “Emergency measures needed to fix these issues” and tagged Mr. Shivakumar, emphasizing the urgent need for civic authorities to address road conditions.

Daily Commute Plagued By Poor Road Infrastructure

Many stretches of Bengaluru’s roads remain in deplorable condition, causing daily hardships for motorists and pedestrians. Several areas feature incomplete or poorly laid roads that quickly become muddy and waterlogged. Open drains without covers, craters, potholes, and absent footpaths exacerbate the problem.

Authorities are being urged to ensure transparency by publishing clear details of every road project still under the Defects Liability Period (DLP), including maps of affected stretches, contractor names, and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) contact details. Citizen engagement through apps like the Sahaya App or the official pothole-reporting portal is seen as key to monitoring ongoing works and ensuring accountability.

Problematic Roads Highlight Need For Transparency

Roads like Hosa Road and Bellandur Road exemplify the challenges of secrecy and poor execution. Experts say that participatory monitoring can help identify problem spots faster and hold contractors accountable, ultimately improving road quality. Bengaluru residents demand world-class infrastructure rather than repeated excuses for substandard construction.

Users’ Reactions On Social Media

“The corruption is now so blatant and the babus are bold in doing what they want to. It’s like they know people are helpless. Someday this helplessness will turn into a rebellion. Govt should raid them now and fix this if they don’t want people to act.”

“This is a common problem across cities and not only in Bengaluru. I guess the common factor is the way of working of babus and politicians.”

“Seeing this is disheartening. A road lasting less than 6 months is unacceptable for a city like Bengaluru. The question of ‘what technology’ and ‘level of scrutiny’ is key. What do you think are the biggest roadblocks to ensuring quality infrastructure here? #BrandBengaluru”

“Habibi come to Balagere Panathur road, behind the ORR. Every 2-3 months there is maintenance and it only lasts 3-4 days (now they are not even adding tar, only stones). FYI SpaceX have partnered with ISRO to train astronauts for upcoming Mars mission.”

“Same issue in Basavanagar-Malleshpalya road. Freshly tarred a month back. Already caved in in multiple places. Maybe that's BBMP's way of creating speed breakers.”

“I spent 2 hrs on ORR yesterday, half the road covered by metro construction where nothing is happening and buses and cars changing lanes like no one's business.”

“I swear! Was wondering the same in my way back from work. Service road from Eco Space to Sarjapur crossing was recently tarred and now it’s in terrible shape. Wonder what material is being used.”