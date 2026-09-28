Over 40% of children under five in Kalyan Karnataka are underweight, with Raichur recording the state's highest rate at 49.5%. The latest data highlights the region's continuing malnutrition concerns despite government interventions.

Malnutrition continues to haunt children under the age of five in Kalyan Karnataka, despite years of government intervention and recommendations aimed at addressing the problem. Nearly a decade ago, the government constituted a committee headed by Justice N.K. Patil to study the issue and suggest measures to eradicate malnutrition. The committee submitted a detailed report with several recommendations, and officials claim that many of the suggested measures have been implemented. However, the latest data suggests that the situation on the ground has shown little improvement.

The National Family Health Survey 2023-24 report has highlighted worrying figures from the Kalyan Karnataka region. Every district in the region, except Bidar, has more than 40% of children under five classified as underweight. The situation is particularly concerning in Raichur, which records the highest proportion of underweight children in the state.

Kalaburagi district has 44.6% underweight children among 3,16,899 children. Koppal stands at 44.1% among 1,65,363 children, while Yadgir reports 43.1% among 1,59,293 children. Ballari records 42.7% among 1,23,441 children. Bidar has a comparatively lower rate of 31.7% among 1,79,116 children.

Raichur Records Highest Rate Of Underweight Children

Raichur district tops the list, with nearly half of its children under five classified as underweight. Of the 2,38,903 children enrolled in Anganwadis in the district, 49.5% are reported to be underweight.

Raichur continues to record the highest proportion of underweight children in the state, significantly above the Karnataka average of 27.8%.

Vijayapura district in the Kittur Karnataka region records 45.3% underweight children under the age of five, making it the district with the second-highest rate in the state.

Kalaburagi Division Has 43% Underweight Children

The National Family Health Survey report also provides division-wise data. Kalaburagi division records 43% underweight children, followed by Belagavi division at 33.8%. Mysuru division stands at 22.36%, while Bengaluru division records 24.28%.

The survey was conducted by the Institute for Social and Economic Change in Bengaluru and Vone India Services Private Limited. Data was collected between February 23 and October 24, 2024.

Nutritious Food Is Provided, But The Problem Persists

The Karnataka government had appointed retired High Court judge Justice N.K. Patil to study the malnutrition issue in Raichur and recommend practical measures to address it. His report recommended providing eggs and bananas along with midday meals.

As part of these measures, Anganwadis now provide eggs twice a week along with nutritious food. Underweight children are given eggs three to four times a week. Despite these interventions, malnutrition continues to affect a significant proportion of children in the region.

The survey also provides data on the population of children below the age of 15. Raichur and Koppal have 27.8% of their populations below the age of 15, followed by Yadgir at 27.6%, Vijayapura at 27.1%, Kalaburagi at 27% and Bidar at 25.8%.