A 17-year-old girl in Bengaluru’s Anchepalya allegedly committed suicide after being mentally harassed by a man over a love matter. Her parents have filed a complaint, urging police to arrest the accused. Authorities are investigating the case.

A tragic incident has shocked residents of Anchepalya in Bengaluru North Taluk, where a 17-year-old girl allegedly took her own life following mental harassment by a man over a love matter. The incident has sparked outrage among local residents and raised serious concerns about the safety and mental well-being of minors facing harassment. Officials from the Madanayakanahalli Police Station have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Distressed Teen Commits Suicide

The deceased, identified as Tejaswini (17), was a resident of Prakruthi Layout in Anchepalya. According to preliminary reports, she had been subjected to persistent mental harassment by a man over the past few days. Unable to bear the emotional pressure and trauma, Tejaswini allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her residence. Police officials visited the scene and conducted a thorough inspection. Her body has been sent to the mortuary of Nelamangala Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Parents Demand Strict Action

Devastated by their daughter’s death, Tejaswini’s parents have alleged that the man’s harassment directly led to her suicide. They have filed a formal complaint at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station, urging authorities to arrest the accused immediately and ensure strict legal action is taken.

Public Concern Over Harassment of Minors

This tragic case has once again highlighted growing concerns about the mental harassment and emotional abuse of minor girls in the name of love. Citizens and officials alike are emphasising the need for timely intervention and strict enforcement of laws to prevent such incidents in the future.