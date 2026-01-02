A 19-year-old girl in Hathras died by suicide after her boyfriend Akash refused to marry her following a four-year relationship. In a video recorded before her death, she blamed his rejection and his family’s opposition for her decision.

A tragic incident unfolded in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, when 19‑year‑old Kamini Sharma died by suicide after allegedly taking poison on December 30, 2025, following emotional distress over a refused marriage proposal. Police said Kamini’s neighbour and alleged boyfriend, Akash, had refused to marry her despite a four‑year relationship, and his family had opposed their union, contributing to her emotional turmoil.

In a heart‑wrenching video recovered from her aunt’s phone, Kamini is heard addressing Akash by name, blaming his rejection and the opposition from his family for her decision to end her life. “I didn’t want to die, but I felt I had no choice,” she says in the footage while apologising to her mother, whom she calls “the best mumma in the world.”

Kamini’s family rushed her to a hospital after she consumed poison on Monday afternoon, but doctors declared her dead upon on arrival. The video surfaced the next day, intensifying local grief and prompting authorities to act.

Following the incident, Hathras police registered an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment to suicide and took Akash into custody as the investigation continues. Senior police officials said they are examining the evidence, including the video and witness statements, to determine the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

The incident has triggered an emotional response from residents and online users, sparking conversations about relationship pressures, mental health support, and family dynamics among young adults in small towns.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)