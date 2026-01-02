A 24-year-old youth died by suicide in Belagavi district after allegedly being hurt by his mother’s New Year advice to take life seriously. The incident occurred in Udarkhod village of Kittur taluk. Police have registered a case.

A tragic incident on the very first day of the New Year has left Karnataka’s Belagavi district in shock after a 24-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide following a conversation with his mother, who had urged him to take his life seriously in the New Year. The incident occurred in Udarkhod village of Kittur taluk and highlights the fragile emotional state of young adults and the devastating consequences of words that are misunderstood despite being spoken out of concern.

This comes close on the heels of another distressing incident reported from Bengaluru, where a 17-year-old girl ended her life after feeling neglected by her separated parents following her SSLC exam failure. Together, these incidents underline a worrying pattern of emotional distress leading to extreme outcomes.

Details of the Incident

The deceased has been identified as Kalmesh Kajagar, aged 24, a resident of Udarkhod village. On the night of December 31, while people across the country were ushering in the New Year with celebrations, Kalmesh’s mother, Manjula, spoke to him about his future. She advised him to work sincerely and lead a better life from the New Year onwards.

However, Kalmesh reportedly took his mother’s words as an insult. Deeply hurt by the conversation, he left the house immediately.

Consumed Poison on School Premises

Kalmesh is said to have gone to the premises of a government school in the village, where he consumed pesticide. After the family learnt about the incident, they rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences hospital for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Kalmesh succumbed to the effects of the poison and passed away at the hospital late on Wednesday night.

Family in Deep Grief

Kalmesh’s father has two wives, and he was the son of Manjula. Family members said the mother never imagined that her words, spoken with concern for her son’s future, would lead to such a tragic outcome. The family has been left devastated by the loss.

Police Case Registered

A case has been registered at the Kittur police station, and the police have completed the necessary formalities. After the post-mortem examination, the body will be handed over to the family for the last rites. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)