Adam Rizk was handed a staggering Rs 61 lakh repair estimate for his wrecked Mercedes-Benz - almost equal to what he had originally paid for the luxury car.

A Bengaluru-based Amazon software engineer escaped a horrific highway crash without major injuries, but the aftermath came with a jaw-dropping financial shock. Adam Rizk was handed a staggering Rs 61 lakh repair estimate for his wrecked Mercedes - Benz almost equal to what he had originally paid for the luxury car.

Rizk shared on X, explaining that the accident occurred while he was driving through heavy rain in Bengaluru. His Mercedes reportedly hydroplaned, lost control and smashed through a highway divider before landing in the opposite lane.

Despite the crash, Rizk managed to walk away without sustaining any major injuries. He wrote: "I crashed my Benz. Walked away without any major issues thankfully. "Could have been a lot worse since I crashed through the divider and ended up on the wrong side of the highway," he added.

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Rizk took the wrecked Mercedes to an authorised service centre, expecting a hefty repair bill but clearly not anticipating a figure running into tens of lakhs.

Sharing an update, he revealed the eye-watering estimate, writing, “Update: Hauled my car to the Mercedes service center gave me a repair estimate of Rs 61 lakhs. Sixty. One. Lakh. Rupees.” "I knew it'd be expensive, but not this expensive," Rizk added.

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The staggering amount prompted questions about whether insurance would cover the cost of restoring the vehicle. Rizk indicated that repairing the car was no longer a realistic option, as the vehicle had been declared a total loss.

Responding to a query about insurance coverage, he said: "Yup, no way insurance will cover the repair costs. It's a total loss so they'll just give a cash payout."

Social media users weighed in on the steep cost of repairing luxury vehicles after major accidents. Some pointed out that when airbags deploy and a car sustains extensive structural damage, replacing the vehicle may make more sense than attempting costly repairs.