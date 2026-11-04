Abdul El-Sayed's historic US Senate win has brought attention to his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, whose family traces its roots to Bhatkal in Karnataka. Discover the connection between the Michigan politician and the coastal town.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has made history by winning the US Senate race in Michigan, becoming the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate. While his victory marks a significant moment in American politics, it has also brought attention to his lesser-known connection with Karnataka. El-Sayed's wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, comes from an Indian-origin family whose roots trace back to Bhatkal, a coastal town in Uttara Kannada district. His election victory has therefore drawn attention to the town and the Jukaku family's long-standing connection with the region.

El-Sayed defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers in the November 3 US midterm elections. His victory in Michigan's closely watched Senate race has made him the first Muslim American elected to the upper chamber of the US Congress. As news of his win spread, attention also turned to his wife and her family's Karnataka connection, bringing Bhatkal into the spotlight.

Who Is Dr Sarah Jukaku?

Dr Sarah Jukaku is a psychiatrist based in Michigan, the United States. She was born and raised in the US to Indian immigrant parents, but her family traces its ancestral roots to Bhatkal in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.

Sarah studied Sociology and Near Eastern Studies at the University of Michigan before pursuing a master's degree at the University of Oxford. She later completed her medical education at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. She has worked in the field of psychiatry in Michigan and currently runs a clinic called Mind Work Psychiatry in Ann Arbor.

Although Sarah grew up in the US, her family has maintained its connection with Karnataka. Her father made efforts to ensure that his children remained familiar with their ancestral roots, and the family has visited Bhatkal and Bengaluru over the years.

The Jukaku Family's Roots In Bhatkal

The Jukaku family belongs to the Navayath Muslim community of Bhatkal, which has a long history along Karnataka's coastal belt. The community's heritage is associated with centuries of trade and cultural exchanges along India's western coast.

Sarah's father, Dr Jukaku S Tayeb, was born in Bhatkal. He completed his medical education in Bengaluru before moving abroad and eventually settling in the US, where he built a career as a nephrologist, specialising in kidney-related diseases.

Her grandfather, Jukaku Shamshuddin, was a prominent figure in Bhatkal's history. He was a lawyer and educationist who is remembered for his contributions to the region. He was also associated with B.D. Jatti, who served as the Chief Minister of the then Mysore State. Shamshuddin served as Deputy Finance Minister in Jatti's government.

Over the years, several members of the extended Jukaku family moved to different cities for education and professional opportunities. Many are now settled in Bengaluru, while Sarah's immediate family has largely remained in the US.

How Sarah Jukaku Met Abdul El-Sayed?

Sarah and Abdul El-Sayed first met while studying at the University of Michigan, where both were associated with the Muslim Students Association. The couple married in May 2006 and have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.

Their relationship has also brought El-Sayed closer to South Indian culture. In an interview, he spoke about how being part of a South Indian family for nearly two decades had shaped his connection with the region.

"I've been married in a South Indian family for 20 years... I'm well inducted now. You know, I might be more Indian than I'm Arab," he said.

His remarks reflect the cultural connection he shares with his wife's family and their Karnataka roots.

Who Is Abdul El-Sayed?

Abdul El-Sayed is a Democratic politician, physician and public health expert from Michigan. Born on October 31, 1984, in Rochester Hills, Michigan, he is the son of Egyptian immigrant parents.

He studied Biology and Political Science at the University of Michigan and later received a Rhodes Scholarship to pursue further studies at the University of Oxford, where he completed a doctorate in Public Health. He also earned a medical degree from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

El-Sayed previously held public health leadership roles in Michigan, including serving as Detroit's health director. He also contested the 2018 Democratic primary for Michigan governor but did not secure the party's nomination. Beyond politics, he has hosted the health and politics podcast 'America Dissected'.

In the 2026 US midterm elections, El-Sayed contested the Michigan Senate seat as the Democratic candidate against Republican Mike Rogers. His victory has made him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, marking a historic moment in American political history.

Bhatkal Family Celebrates A Historic Political Moment

El-Sayed's victory has brought renewed attention to Sarah Jukaku's family and its connection with Bhatkal. According to her relatives, the family is delighted to see Sarah and her husband in the spotlight following the historic election result.

Although Sarah was born and raised in the US, her family's roots remain connected to Karnataka. While several members of the extended family are now based in Bengaluru, Bhatkal continues to hold an important place in their family history.

For the Jukaku family, El-Sayed's victory is not only a milestone in American politics but also a moment of pride that has brought attention to their ancestral town in coastal Karnataka. It has connected a historic US Senate election with a family legacy that stretches back to Bhatkal.