A French couple has gone viral after being filmed casually sipping wine and smoking cigarettes as fires raged just feet away amid violent riots in Paris.

A French couple has gone viral after being filmed casually sipping wine and smoking cigarettes as fires raged just feet away amid violent riots in Paris. In another bizarre scene from the unrest, a woman was seen jogging through a smoke-filled street, seemingly unfazed by the chaos unfolding around her.

The couple was spotted sitting at an outdoor bistro table near the iconic Arc de Triomphe in the French capital. While flames blazed dangerously close behind them, the pair appeared remarkably relaxed, chatting and enjoying their drinks as the city descended into turmoil.

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Another video from Paris showed a woman casually jogging through a smoke-filled street on Saturday, apparently undeterred by the surrounding violence, as demonstrations over rising living costs and declining public services spiralled into some of France’s worst rioting in years.

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France unrest

The unrest has triggered a sweeping security crackdown across the country, with around 2,500 arrests reported over the weekend as violent clashes and looting erupted in several areas. Paris alone accounted for 855 arrests, with rioters clashing with police officers and targeting luxury stores.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence during an address to the nation on Sunday, blaming radical left-wing groups and criminal gangs for the chaos.

However, the 48-year-old president, who is due to leave office next year, faced fierce criticism for appearing disconnected from the crisis after departing France on Monday for a three-day visit to the Middle East.

As tensions continued to escalate, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu imposed curfews across several parts of the country on Monday, including areas of Paris and Marseille, France’s second-largest city.