Two brothers in Rajasthan’s Mewat region turned their brides’ wish into reality by arranging a helicopter ride to their marital homes.

In a wedding departure straight out of a Bollywood film, two brothers in Rajasthan’s Mewat region turned their brides’ wish into reality by arranging a helicopter ride to their marital homes. The unusual gesture drew hundreds of curious onlookers eager to catch a glimpse of the aircraft.

The wedding took place on Sunday when Rohil Khan and Sahir Khan, sons of a farmer from Alwar district, married two sisters, Aina and Mausina, from a nearby village. Rather than opting for a conventional journey after their nikah, the newlywed couples took to the skies, fulfilling the brides’ wish to travel to their new homes by helicopter.

Villagers gathered in large numbers to watch the helicopter land and posed for photographs beside the aircraft.

For Aina and Mausina, the helicopter ride was more than just a lavish wedding gesture. It was the fulfilment of a wish they had expressed for their departure to their marital homes, making the occasion particularly memorable for the newlyweds.

The family reportedly hired the helicopter from the Pinan rest house on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Shahabuddin Khan, the grooms’ uncle, said the booking cost Rs 5 lakh for four hours.

According to him, the helicopter spent two hours at one village and another two hours at the other, allowing both sides of the wedding celebrations to be accommodated.

Shahabuddin Khan also said the helicopter company had obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant departments before arranging the flights.