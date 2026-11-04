Karnataka recorded 5,503 new lung cancer cases and 2,048 deaths last year, according to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. Bengaluru is projected to report 1,028 lung cancer cases in 2025, highlighting the need for awareness and early detection.

Karnataka recorded 5,503 new lung cancer cases and 2,048 deaths due to the disease last year, highlighting the need for greater awareness, early detection and timely treatment. With November observed as Lung Cancer Awareness Month, health experts are emphasising the importance of understanding the risk factors, particularly tobacco consumption and smoking, while encouraging people to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms that could indicate the disease.

Dr R Krishnappa, Director of the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, shared these figures in a press statement. He noted that lung cancer continues to account for a significant proportion of cancer cases in the state. The awareness campaign aims to educate the public about the disease, its risk factors and the importance of prevention and early diagnosis.

Karnataka Projects 89,215 New Cancer Cases In 2025

According to the statement, Karnataka is projected to record 89,215 new cancer cases in 2025, with lung cancer expected to account for 6.1% of the total.

Lung cancer accounts for 9.6% of all cancer cases among men and 3.5% among women. Last year, the disease claimed the lives of 1,377 men and 671 women in the state, taking the total number of deaths to 2,048.

Bengaluru, Projects 1,028 Lung Cancer Cases

Bengaluru alone is projected to record 15,693 new cancer cases in 2025, of which 1,028 are expected to be lung cancer cases.

The figures indicate that 692 men and 336 women in the city were diagnosed with lung cancer. The disease also accounted for 363 deaths, including 240 men and 123 women.

At Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, lung cancer cases account for an average of 6% of all reported cancer cases, according to the statement.

Tobacco Consumption And Smoking Among Major Risk Factors

Dr Krishnappa highlighted tobacco consumption and smoking as major risk factors that significantly increase the likelihood of developing lung cancer.

November is observed as Lung Cancer Awareness Month to improve public understanding of the disease and encourage people to take preventive measures. Greater awareness of risk factors, along with timely medical consultation, can help support early detection and treatment.

Need For Early Detection And Continuous Monitoring

The statement emphasised the importance of lung cancer prevention, early detection and appropriate treatment. It also highlighted the need for continuous medical monitoring to support patients throughout their treatment and care.

The awareness campaign aims to encourage people to pay greater attention to their lung health and understand the importance of seeking medical advice without delay.