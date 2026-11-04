Bengaluru Metro is set to become India's second-largest Metro network after the Pink Line's first phase opens on November 13. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 7.5-km stretch, taking the operational network to 103.6 km.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro is set to achieve a major milestone in its expansion, with the first phase of the much-awaited Pink Line scheduled to open for public use on November 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new stretch, which is expected to improve connectivity in south Bengaluru and provide commuters with another option to navigate the city's busy roads. The launch will also take the operational Bengaluru Metro network beyond the 100-km mark, strengthening its position among India's largest Metro networks.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced the inauguration date, stating that the expansion reflects ongoing efforts to ease traffic congestion and improve public transport facilities in the city. He added that the government has set a target of expanding the Bengaluru Metro network to 170 km by 2027.

In a social media post, Byre Gowda said that the efforts made by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and other concerned agencies to resolve bottlenecks and accelerate construction had helped keep the Pink Line project on track.

In the caption, he wrote: "Delighted to share that our work with BMRCL and all concerned agencies to resolve bottlenecks, accelerate execution and keep the Pink Line project on track has paid off. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pink Line on November 13, taking Bengaluru's operational Metro network beyond 100 km. We will build on this momentum and work towards our target of expanding the Metro network to 170 km by 2027."

Which Bengaluru Pink Line Metro Stations Will Open First?

The Pink Line is 21.26 km long and will connect Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru to Nagawara in the north. In the first phase, the 7.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere will be opened to commuters.

The following six stations are part of the stretch scheduled to begin operations:

Kalena Agrahara

Hulimavu

IIMB-Bilekahalli

J.P. Nagar 4th Phase

Jayadeva Hospital

Tavarekere

The opening of this section is expected to improve Metro connectivity for residents and commuters in several parts of south Bengaluru.

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Jayadeva Hospital Station To Serve As Major Interchange

One of the key features of the Pink Line is the Jayadeva Hospital Metro station, which will serve as an interchange with the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line connects with the Green Line at R.V. Road, allowing passengers to access other parts of Bengaluru through the existing Metro network. The interchange at Jayadeva Hospital is expected to make travel more convenient for commuters using multiple Metro corridors.

PM Modi To Travel On Pink Line Before Inauguration

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also announced the Prime Minister's visit, stating that Narendra Modi will travel on the Pink Line from Tavarekere to IIMB-Bilekahalli station before inaugurating the services.

In his post, Surya described the inauguration as a major milestone for Bengaluru, adding that the operational Metro network would reach 103.6 km after the Pink Line's launch.

He also highlighted the expansion of the city's Metro network since 2014, when Bengaluru had around 7 km of operational Metro lines. According to Surya, more than 96 km has been added to the network since then.

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Bengaluru Metro Aims To Become India's Second-Largest Network

The Pink Line inauguration is expected to take Bengaluru's operational Metro network beyond 100 km. Surya stated that the network would reach 103.6 km, placing Bengaluru behind Delhi and ahead of Mumbai in terms of operational Metro network length.

Bengaluru is also targeting an expansion of its Metro network to 170 km by 2027. If achieved, this would further strengthen the city's Metro connectivity and could help it consolidate its position among India's largest urban rail networks.

The Pink Line is expected to play an important role in improving public transport connectivity and providing commuters with an alternative to road travel as Bengaluru continues to expand.