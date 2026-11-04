A viral WhatsApp screenshot from a Bengaluru housing society has sparked a heated online debate over "nanny poaching." While residents argued against enticing domestic workers with higher salaries, social media users defended the workers' right to better pay in a free market.

A Bengaluru-based man has shared a screenshot of his society's WhatsApp group discussion on “nanny poaching” in which residents debated whether offering higher salaries to domestic workers employed by other households is fair. The screenshot was shared on X with the comment, "Discussion in our society WhatsApp regarding 'nanny poaching,'" by Rajesh Bhattad, head of RevenueOps at ArmorCode.

Citing an offer of Rs 20,000 for a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. shift, a resident in the WhatsApp discussion voiced concern about persons enticing nannies away from other houses by promising more salary.

“A nanny arrangement should be based on mutual understanding and commitment, not a bidding war where whoever pays more gets to take someone else's help,” the resident wrote.

While acknowledging that people were free to haggle over pay, the post asked locals to respect current agreements and be kind of others rather than deliberately seeking out someone else's nanny. The resident also emphasized the patience and time needed to help a newborn settle in with a caregiver.

Look At Viral Post

Scroll to load tweet…

The tenant stated in a later post that the offer was made by someone from Tower 2 and claimed that individuals were now "showing money to attract nannies."

Another post advised locals not to steal nannies who were already working by pointing to websites and other venues for recruiting domestic assistance.

How Did Social Media React?

The post sparked a strong response, with many coming to the defense of domestic workers’ right to improved compensation and working conditions.

One user asked: “Why are knowledge workers allowed to quit their jobs for a 10% raise or to escape a bad boss but household staff are not?”

One X user pointed out that just because a nanny worked for a family now doesn’t guarantee she always has. “Free market. Sorry, I can't be much assistance. Match their pay and benefits," added another.

Many others believed there was a bigger demand for nannies than for IT employees, while another said domestic workers should be paid fairly and treated with dignity to keep them.