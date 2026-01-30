A new car in Bengaluru was crushed in a “perfect sandwich” accident when an Uber cab driven by a 21-year-old unlicensed driver with failing brakes hit the stationary vehicle, sparking road safety concerns.

Bengaluru residents witnessed another alarming road safety incident when a new car owner’s recently delivered vehicle ended up in the service centre within days of delivery, even before the first EMI was due. The incident occurred when a Hyundai Aura, operating as an Uber cab, collided with the owner’s stationary Skoda in traffic, pushing it into the car in front. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the car sustained significant damage at both ends.

The cab driver, just 21 years old, admitted to driving with failing brakes, no valid licence, and no vehicle documents, yet the vehicle was carrying passengers. The incident has reignited concerns about road safety, cab regulations, and enforcement of traffic laws in Bengaluru, leaving citizens frustrated and wary about daily commuting.

Accident Details: New Car Damaged Before First EMI

The car owner explained that the accident occurred while their vehicle was stationary in traffic. The Uber cab rammed into the rear of the Skoda, pushing it into the car ahead and creating a “perfect sandwich” scenario.

Both ends of the car were badly damaged, and the airbags deployed. Despite following all safety procedures, the cab driver refused third-party insurance and compensation, and even a relative suggested that the owner repair the car themselves.

The driver openly admitted that the brakes were failing, that he did not have a driving licence, and that the vehicle documents were not valid. The incident highlights the lack of accountability among ride-hailing services in Bengaluru.

Police Response and Challenges

Police were called immediately, and traffic protocol was followed, including a visit to the local Traffic Police Station. Officers carried out their duties appropriately. However, the cab driver repeatedly attempted to avoid filing an FIR and delayed the resolution process, even while another major accident occurred nearby requiring immediate police attention.

After more than six hours at the service centre and traffic station, the car owner left exhausted and mentally drained, unable to secure compensation on the spot. The incident underscores the bureaucratic hurdles faced by victims of negligent driving in Bengaluru.

Social Media Reaction

The accident sparked reactions on social media, with users expressing concern over road safety and accountability for ride-hailing services:

One user commented, “Hope you're okay. Sorry this happened to you. Its sad to see such negligence by Uber and also the driver. If a car is not serviced regularly this happens.”

A second user commented, “This has become very common in Bangalore. Almost every day I see someone on road arguing after vehicle damage. Sad.”

A third user commented, “If not the car owner, Uber is liable to pay for you. You file the case on both the car and Uber for employing driver without license.”

A fourth user commented, “Happened to me in KR Puram signal. Some random yellow board pickup truck gave a nice dent on the driver seat door. I am picking up vehicle soon. I have no trust on anyone driving on Bangalore roads. I am planning to assume everyone, especially yellow boards, are rash drivers.”

Road Safety Concerns and Cab Regulations

This incident exposes systemic issues in Bengaluru’s road safety and ride-hailing sector. Unlicensed drivers with faulty vehicles continue to operate cabs carrying passengers, often without consequence. Experts warn that such negligence could lead to serious accidents involving pedestrians, two-wheelers, or other vehicles. Despite traffic enforcement, the lack of consistent checks allows dangerous driving practices to persist. Citizens continue to bear the financial and mental burden of accidents caused by negligent cab drivers and unregulated vehicles.

The Bengaluru accident underlines the urgent need for stricter regulations for ride-hailing platforms, rigorous enforcement of traffic safety rules, and accountability for negligent drivers. Until authorities and service providers take decisive action, residents remain at risk of encountering dangerous drivers, faulty vehicles, and road accidents, making daily commuting increasingly stressful and unsafe.