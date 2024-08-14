Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Suspicious explosion near JP Nagar’s Udupi Upahar injures 2 people, NIA officers conduct probe

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

    A suspicious explosion occurred near JP Nagar's 24th Main Udupi Upahar in Bengaluru on Monday, raising concerns in the neighbourhood. The blast, which took place in a house around 10 AM, left two individuals Samir and Mosin seriously injured. Both youths are reported to be from Uttar Pradesh.

    The explosion, initially suspected to be caused by a cooker, was so intense that it shattered the room and scattered household items. Burnt wires were also found at the scene, further heightening suspicions. This incident bears an eerie resemblance to the recent Rameshwaram Cafe blast, which was first dismissed as a cylinder explosion but later confirmed as a terrorist attack.

    Investigation teams, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Investigation Team, have been dispatched to the site. The blast occurred within the jurisdiction of the Puttenahalli Police Station, and local authorities are assisting in the probe. Given the severe damage, particularly on the eve of Independence Day, investigators are treating the incident with utmost seriousness.

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayanand addressed the situation, stating that the explosion was the result of a cooker blast combined with a short circuit, dismissing any immediate links to terrorism. However, with more severe damage than what is typical of a simple cooker explosion, doubts remain.

    NIA officials are thoroughly investigating the cause and severity of the blast. They are also scrutinizing the backgrounds of the injured youths, including how they arrived in Bengaluru and their activities before the incident. The police are examining the explosives used and conducting a comprehensive search of the area. This incident follows closely on the heels of the Rameswaram Cafe blast, and the similarities have not gone unnoticed by investigators.

