Karnataka government has revised Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall’s daily rental from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.15 lakh after high-tech renovations, including LED walls,advanced projectors, music systems, and new furniture for a modern, professional event experience.

The Karnataka state government has revised the rental fee for the use of Vidhana Soudha’s Banquet Hall, following extensive renovations and the installation of upgraded facilities. The daily rent, which was previously ₹1 lakh, has now been increased to ₹2.15 lakh, marking a substantial hike of ₹1.15 lakh in a single revision. The increase comes in response to the hall’s newly modernised infrastructure, aimed at providing a more grand, professional, and technologically advanced experience for official, cultural, and private events.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Tech Renovation

The Banquet Hall, a prominent venue for major state government events and cultural programmes, has recently undergone significant renovation. The upgrades include large LED walls, state-of-the-art projector lights, advanced music systems, and new furniture, including sofas, chairs, and tables. These improvements were designed to enhance the hall’s ambiance, making it more decorative, technologically advanced, and suitable for hosting high-profile events.

Improved Facilities and Rental Revision

The fee revision was approved in a recent government meeting to reflect the cost of the renovation works. As a result, the daily rental fee has increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹2,15,000. Officials believe that the upgraded facilities will offer a more professional and luxurious experience for anyone choosing to host events at the Banquet Hall. The hall is now better equipped to accommodate large gatherings, corporate events, and official ceremonies, providing a combination of aesthetic appeal and modern technology.