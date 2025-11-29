A Bengaluru health scare has affected hundreds, including a child’s death.A local doctor flagged infection patterns, while officials deny any link to water contamination.Authorities continue testing, monitoring, and advising residents on precautions.

The illness outbreak at Prestige Falcon City, one of south Bengaluru’s prominent residential complexes, has spiralled into a serious public health concern after an eight-year-old boy died following weeks of diarrhoea and vomiting reported among hundreds of residents. What began as scattered cases in early October has now evolved into a major crisis, with dozens hospitalised, several residents bedridden for weeks, and internal allegations that crucial early warnings were allegedly ignored, suppressed, and mishandled by the apartment association.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inside the Doctor’s Testimony

In a video widely circulated among residents and discussed on Reddit, the clinic doctor narrates how he first noticed unusual clusters of diarrhoea and vomiting cases. He says he observed a “different pattern of cases” beginning in early October and immediately reported the matter to the Health Committee and the association president. His warnings, he claims, were dismissed.

Instead, the clinic staff were allegedly called in, threatened, and made to sign apology letters stating they would not speak about water contamination. He adds that even the senior in-charge of the clinic was warned that “if you do all this, you will be thrown out and we will bring another clinic here.”

Despite the pressure, he continued treating numerous residents, claiming he saw 10 to 15 cases over several weeks. This account has intensified outrage among residents who already felt their complaints were being sidelined.

Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies After Weeks of Illness

The crisis took a tragic turn on Thursday when an eight-year-old boy, who had been battling nephrotic syndrome for two years, succumbed to severe complications after days of diarrhoea and vomiting. Officials monitoring the situation acknowledged that the alleged drop in water quality likely worsened his already fragile condition.

The BBMP South zone team has set up a health desk, deployed medical staff for emergencies, and sent water samples for testing. Preliminary responses indicate that nearly 800 residents may have been affected to varying degrees.

Residents Say Complaints Were Ignored for Weeks

Several residents allege that despite raising concerns for nearly two months, no serious action was taken by the association.

One resident said: “I've been sick for the past 45 days I got sick 6 to 7 times and have been spending most of the time in hospitals; the same goes for my parents. We've been complaining about it for the past two months and no serious action has been taken.”

How did the Social Media react?

One user commented, "He is also the doctor at the hospital inside the society, and after observing patterns among several residents, he tried his best to escalate the issue internally. Instead, they blackmailed him and said they would remove the hospital from the society if he attempted to raise the issue."

Another user commented, "Terrible water contamination. A lot of people have fallen seriously sick, and some have even been hospitalised due to gastrointestinal problems and extreme dehydration."

A third user commented, "Why do association members in these apartment complexes act as if they are God? Disgusted by this authoritative attitude everywhere."

Authorities Begin Investigation

In response to mounting pressure, civic officials have collected water samples for contamination analysis, deployed additional doctors inside the apartment, initiated discussions with the apartment management committee, and advised residents to avoid using tap water for drinking or cooking until results arrive. BBMP officials are expected to release the test findings soon.

A Crisis That Raises Bigger Questions

The Prestige Falcon City outbreak has exposed troubling concerns about the lack of accountability in large residential societies, the risks of delaying public health interventions, and the vulnerability of residents when internal warnings are ignored. If the water contamination link is confirmed, this incident could trigger wider scrutiny across gated communities in Bengaluru that rely on private water sources and internal management systems.

Authorities Dismiss Social Media Claims

Health officials have dismissed rumours of a waterborne disease outbreak at Prestige Falcon City on Kanakapura Main Road following social media posts that linked the death of an eight-year-old child to an alleged infection cluster. Doctors from the Bengaluru South City Corporation and members of the apartment owners association criticised the spread of unverified information, warning that strict action would be initiated against individuals creating panic.

KSPCB Collects Samples and Says Situation Under Control

A team from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board inspected the apartment complex on Friday and collected water samples for testing. Officials reiterated that there is no outbreak except for a few isolated infection cases detected over the past three weeks.

A KSPCB official said, “Since misinformation was being circulated, we visited the premises to collect samples again. There is no need for alarm. Corporation officials had already issued instructions three weeks ago to maintain hygiene in sumps and overhead tanks. Today’s sampling is only for reconfirmation.”

Preventive Measures Underway

As a precaution, South City Corporation officials have directed the apartment management to clean all 80 overhead water tanks. The association has already closed the swimming pool eight days ago and temporarily shut an on-site hotel four days ago as part of preventive efforts. A member of the association noted that misinformation was being circulated about the recent child death.

“The eight-year-old had chronic kidney and liver ailments and also suffered from epilepsy. Linking it to a waterborne infection is misleading. It seems there is some agenda behind these claims,” the member said.

BWSSB Confirms Water Supply Is Safe

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has also assured residents that its pipeline network is free of contamination.

Assistant Executive Engineer Darshan clarified, “We inspect our lines every three days. No contamination has been detected in the BWSSB network.”