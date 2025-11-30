Image Credit : Gemini

Coastal Karnataka may receive light to moderate rain in isolated areas of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada while Uttara Kannada is likely to remain dry.

In South Interior Karnataka, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

Dry weather is expected in Ballari, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga and Vijayanagara.