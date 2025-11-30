- Home
- India
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: City Braces for More Cold Days and Light Rain Likely Across Karnataka
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: City Braces for More Cold Days and Light Rain Likely Across Karnataka
Bengaluru recorded its coldest day of the year at 21.6°C with overcast skies and strong winds but no rainfall. The city is expected to remain cold over the next few days, while light to moderate rain is likely across several districts of Karnataka.
Coldest Day Of The Year In Bengaluru
Bengaluru experienced an unusually cold Saturday with the daytime temperature dropping to 21.6°C, the lowest recorded this year. The city was 5.8°C below normal, which is rare considering there was no rainfall. Normally, temperatures slip below 25°C when a circulation over Tamil Nadu brings drizzle and light rain. This time the city saw only overcast skies and strong winds.
Unusual Weather Pattern Without Rain
Despite the sharp cooldown, there was no rainfall on Saturday. The last three days have shown a clear downward trend in daytime temperatures. The city recorded 25.2°C on Thursday, 25.3°C on Friday and 21.6°C on Saturday. According to meteorologists, cloud cover, moisture in the atmosphere and weak solar heating combined to bring down the temperature without any precipitation.
Rain And Temperature Forecast For Coming Days
Moderate rain is expected in some parts of the city with the temperature likely to be around 19°C, humidity at 92 percent and winds at 15 kilometres per hour. Air quality remains in the moderate category between 80 and 200. Weather experts expect the next two to three days to remain cold with the possibility of scattered showers affecting both day and night temperatures.
Statewide Weather Outlook For Karnataka
Coastal Karnataka may receive light to moderate rain in isolated areas of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada while Uttara Kannada is likely to remain dry.
In South Interior Karnataka, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.
Dry weather is expected in Ballari, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga and Vijayanagara.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.