BESCOM has announced a temporary power outage in Bengaluru on November 30 due to KPTCL maintenance work. Residents, businesses, and industries in multiple areas are advised to take precautions. Helpline, WhatsApp numbers are available for grievances.

Bengaluru residents and businesses have been informed of a temporary disruption in power supply on Saturday, 30 November, due to urgent maintenance work being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has clarified that power supply will be suspended from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the 66/11 kV Platinum City substation area. Citizens, industries, and commercial establishments are advised to make necessary arrangements and take precautions to minimise inconvenience during this period.

Areas With Power Disruption

The power outage will affect the following areas and key establishments:

Reliance Industries, Kurlon, CKA, Alisda,Tata Akeval, Karle, Raghavendra Layout, RNS Motors, Muneshwara Nagar, Vaishnavi Nakshatra Apartment, Lt. Karle, Muneshwara Nagar 1st Block, RTO Trackmen Road, Platinum City Apartment, BFW, NTRO, Jala Soudha and Surrounding localities.

BESCOM has cautioned that the outage may impact homes, businesses, and industrial activities. Residents are urged to plan accordingly to avoid disruption to essential services.

Helpline Details for Power Grievances

BESCOM has provided multiple channels for reporting power-related grievances:

Telephone: Citizens and farmers can call the BESCOM helpline at 1912.

WhatsApp: If 1912 is unavailable, complaints may be submitted via WhatsApp.

Separate numbers have been provided for all eight BESCOM districts to ensure quick response.

WhatsApp Helpline Numbers

Bengaluru Urban District

South Circle: 8277884011

West Circle: 8277884012

East Circle: 8277884013

North Circle: 8277884014

Other Districts

Kolar: 8277884015

Chikkaballapur: 8277884016

Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017

Ramanagara: 8277884018

Tumakuru: 8277884019

Chitradurga: 8277884020

Davanagere: 8277884021

BESCOM Assures Quick Resolution

BESCOM has assured that all complaints received via the helpline or WhatsApp will be forwarded to the relevant subdivisions for prompt resolution. The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the maintenance work and requested the public’s cooperation. Residents are encouraged to report issues promptly to facilitate smooth restoration of power.