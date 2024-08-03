Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man stabs wife to death in Chamrajpet, uploads video threatening in-laws

    In Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, Tabrez Pasha allegedly murdered his wife, Syeda Fazil Fatima, and posted a video threatening his family on Facebook. Pasha, who had a criminal past, attacked Fatima while their children were at school and her mother was out. The police are searching for Pasha, who has fled the scene.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    In a tragic incident on Friday in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, a man in his late 40s allegedly murdered his wife, Syeda Fazil Fatima, 34, before recording a video threatening his mother-in-law and other family members. The suspect, Tabrez Pasha, who is now on the run, posted the disturbing video on Facebook, warning against filing any police complaints.

    According to police reports, Pasha, a resident of Siddapura in south Bengaluru, had a history of legal issues, including a prior arrest for robbery. His wife, who was a teacher at a private school, had been living with her mother at MD Block following ongoing conflicts with Pasha. The couple had two school-aged children.

    On the morning of the attack, Pasha entered his mother-in-law's house while Fatima was alone. Her children were at school, and her mother had gone to the market. In a violent confrontation, Pasha repeatedly stabbed Fatima. After the attack, he filmed himself threatening his family and then disappeared.

    The couple had been married for nine years, but their relationship had deteriorated due to Pasha’s unemployment and previous criminal activities, including involvement with illegal drugs. Family disputes had been frequent, with Pasha reportedly trying multiple times to reconcile with Fatima, who had refused to return to him.

    Neighbours discovered the murder and alerted the police. Authorities from Chamarajpet have since visited the scene and are actively searching for Pasha, who remains at large.

