Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know

According to various reports, tensions escalated to the point where Kriti and her friends began to avoid Abhishek. The situation deteriorated further when Abhishek allegedly caused a disturbance at their PG accommodation after Kriti helped her friend move to a new hostel.

In the wake of the shocking murder of 24-year-old Kriti Kumari at a paying guest facility in Bengaluru's Koramangala, initial investigations unravelled the events leading up to the tragic incident. On July 23, Kriti Kumari was brutally stabbed to death and authorities believe the crime may be linked to her roommate's romantic involvement with the accused, Abhishek.

Abhishek, who was arrested on Saturday (July 27) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly in a contentious relationship with Kriti's roommate. It is reportedly said that arguments between the roommate and Abhishek often centered around his unemployment. Kriti, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, would sometimes intervene in these disputes, allegedly advising her roommate to distance herself from Abhishek.

Following Abhishek's arrest, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that he is being brought to Bengaluru on a transit demand. While the police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the murder, Commissioner Dayananda stressed the need for a thorough investigation and interrogation before further details could be shared.

A viral CCTV footage captured the horrifying moments of the murder. The video shows Abhishek entering the hostel corridor with a polythene bag, knocking on the door, and forcibly dragging Kriti outside when she opened it. Despite her attempts to resist, Abhishek slit her throat and repeatedly stabbed her. Even after Kriti collapsed, Abhishek continued his brutal assault before fleeing the scene.

