Three convicts serving sentences in separate murder cases escaped from Kalaburagi Central Jail after allegedly scaling the prison wall. Police have launched a massive manhunt, intensified security across the district and issued a high alert to trace them.

In a major security breach, three convicts serving sentences in separate murder cases escaped from the Central Jail on Jevargi Road in Kalaburagi during the early hours of Tuesday. The prisoners allegedly scaled the high-security prison wall before fleeing, triggering a massive search operation. Police and prison authorities have launched an intensive manhunt, while security has been tightened across the district and at border check-posts.

Who Are the Escaped Prisoners?

Police have identified the escaped convicts as Mastan, a resident of Islampur in Basava Kalyan taluk of Bidar district; Santosh Basappa, a resident of Santapur village in Aurad taluk; and Sagar Bhimaraya, a resident of Bakkachoudi village in Bidar taluk.

All three men were convicted in separate murder cases and were serving their sentences at Kalaburagi Central Jail.

How Did They Escape?

According to preliminary information, the convicts managed to scale the high-security prison wall and escape from the jail premises.

Following the incident, senior prison officials and police officers rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the security breach.

Police Launch Massive Search Operation

The case has been registered under the jurisdiction of Farhatabad Police Station. Police have formed special teams to trace the escaped convicts and launched a massive search operation.

A high alert has also been issued across Kalaburagi district, with security intensified at district borders and check-posts to prevent the convicts from escaping.

Security Lapse Sparks Political Debate

The incident has sparked political debate, as it is reportedly the second major security lapse in the Home Minister's home district. The opposition BJP has criticised the state government and targeted Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over the incident.

Police continue to search for the escaped convicts, while investigations are underway to determine how they managed to breach the prison's security.