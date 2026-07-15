A video from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, allegedly showing a husband who found his wife with her boyfriend in a hotel room. The husband claims his wife had filed a false domestic abuse case against him to be with her lover. The matter was taken to the police, but the allegations remain unverified.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Agra has gone viral on X, with a man alleging that he found his wife with her boyfriend inside a hotel room. The two parties apparently got into a fight after the event, which was then brought to the police station. The video's assertions have not been independently confirmed.

According to the allegations, the husband reached the hotel along with several other people after learning about his wife's whereabouts. He then recorded a video from outside the hotel room where he claimed his wife was staying with her boyfriend.

Since then, the video has received a lot of public attention after being extensively posted on X and other social media sites. The veracity of the statements made in the video, however, has not been independently verified.

In order for her to move in with her lover, the husband claimed that his wife had purposefully caused arguments with him and filed a domestic abuse complaint.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The spouse is the only one who has made these accusations, and no independent investigation has been done. Following the incident, the matter was taken to the police station, where both parties reportedly appeared.

However, based on the evidence at hand, a settlement between the two parties was not possible. No other information about the dispute's resolution has been made available. The husband's statements in the viral video have not yet been independently confirmed, and the allegations are still unproven.