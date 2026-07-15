A farmer in Karnataka's Hagaribommanahalli taluk struck abundant groundwater after drilling a new borewell. Water gushed high into the air, stunning villagers and bringing fresh hope to farmers grappling with drought and water scarcity.

Amid severe water scarcity and an uncertain monsoon, a farmer in Karnataka's Hagaribommanahalli taluk received an unexpected ray of hope after a newly drilled borewell struck abundant groundwater. A powerful gush of water shot high into the air, astonishing villagers and bringing renewed optimism to farmers struggling with prolonged dry conditions.

Reservoir Nearby, Yet Farmers Face Water Scarcity

Despite the Tungabhadra River flowing along the western border of Hagaribommanahalli taluk for nearly six months each year and the nearby Hagaribommanahalli Reservoir having a storage capacity of 2 TMC, farmers in the region continue to face persistent groundwater shortages.

Although these water sources support the area, recharging groundwater through agricultural borewells has remained a significant challenge for local farmers.

Powerful Jet Of Water Erupts From Borewell

The remarkable incident took place in Bannikallu village when farmer Sunil was getting a borewell drilled on his dry farmland.

As drilling progressed, a powerful jet of groundwater suddenly burst out of the borewell and shot high into the air, leaving villagers amazed. The overflowing water spread across the field, turning an anxious moment into one of celebration.

Farmer Expresses Joy And Gratitude

The unexpected discovery of abundant groundwater brought tears of joy to Sunil, who had been worried about the ongoing drought and its impact on farming.

Speaking to media, he said his hopes of finding a reliable water source had finally been fulfilled.

"Ganga Mata has blessed our farming activities. Our family was deeply worried about the severe drought. This has given us new hope," he said.

The incident has also lifted the spirits of other farmers in the village, many of whom continue to struggle with water scarcity and uncertain rainfall.