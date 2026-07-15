A woman was allegedly caught stealing a BMTC conductor's cash bag on a Bengaluru bus after a viral video showed the incident. The bag was reportedly found inside her belongings, following which police took her into custody and launched an investigation.

A woman was allegedly caught red-handed after stealing a BMTC conductor's bag on a Bengaluru city bus, according to a video that has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on BMTC bus KA 57 F 6331, where the woman allegedly took advantage of the conductor being distracted and concealed the conductor's cash bag inside her own bag. She was later detained after the stolen bag was allegedly recovered during a search, prompting police to launch an investigation.

How the Alleged Theft Unfolded?

According to reports, the woman boarded the BMTC bus as a passenger. While the conductor's attention was diverted, she allegedly took the conductor's bag containing cash and placed it inside her own bag.

After the alleged theft, the conductor reportedly became suspicious of the woman's behaviour. When questioned, she allegedly attempted to leave the bus, raising further suspicion among those on board.

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Bag Recovered During Search

As the situation escalated, police were informed, and a woman police officer arrived at the scene.

According to those present, the woman repeatedly pleaded to be allowed to leave, saying, "I need to go home, my husband is not well."

However, when her bag was searched, the conductor's duty bag was allegedly found inside it.

The conductor reportedly pointed out that the recovered bag no longer contained the cash that had originally been inside it. Police immediately took the woman into custody for further questioning.

According to reports, the woman is believed to be from Tamil Nadu. However, police have not officially confirmed her identity or released further details.

Police Investigation Underway

The BMTC conductor subsequently handed the woman over to the police, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

The case comes amid growing concerns over reports of chain snatching, pickpocketing and theft on buses and in crowded public places. Police have urged commuters to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on their belongings while travelling.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has been widely shared across social media platforms.

How Did Social Media React?

The viral video sparked a debate online, with users sharing mixed reactions to the incident.

One user commented: "While the woman is at fault, it is also the stupidity of the conductor. There are many scams where people claim they lost something, and try to check other's bags and steal things. I will not show my bag in such a scenario."

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A second user commented: "One of the discouraging factors about crowded public transport."

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A third user commented: "Driver should have taken the bus straight to the police station rather than holding up traffic."

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