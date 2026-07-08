A viral video of a boy urinating on the Indore airport tarmac has ignited a debate on parenting and public hygiene. The person who shared the clip blamed the parents and societal norms for the incident, not the child.

A viral video showing a young boy urinating on the tarmac at Indore airport has ignited a heated debate on parenting, civic responsibility and public hygiene across social media. The clip, shared by entrepreneur and Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey, captures the child relieving himself while his parents stand nearby waiting, prompting widespread discussion about civic behaviour in public spaces.

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Reacting to the incident, Dubey stressed that the child should not be blamed for the act. Instead, he pointed the finger at adults and the habits they pass on to children.

"Children are innocent. He is just a kid. It is a basic parenting issue," Dubey said.

Check the viral video here:

Questioning the message such incidents send to visitors, he added, "Just think, if an outsider had seen this, what would he think of the country?"

Dubey argued that open urination has become so common in many parts of India that people no longer view it as unacceptable. "Sometimes, people come from villages, where this is very common. Male urination is already very common not just in rural areas but in urban areas as well," he said.

He further remarked, "If something becomes common, it gets validation for acceptance," adding that developed nations are distinguished not only by their economies but also by stronger civic behaviour. "In developed countries, it is not just about GDP. Behaviour and civic sense among people are much stronger. That is the real difference."

In the caption accompanying his post, Dubey wrote: "We males (particular) have to stop urinating in public. Open defecation is a MAJOR problem of our country. Let's make India a real SWATCH BHARAT."

The video drew mixed reactions online. One user commented, "Very good msg. Civic sense needs serious advocacy in India," while another wrote, "'Sab chalta hai' attitude is the major problem." Others echoed that parents play the biggest role in teaching children civic sense from an early age.