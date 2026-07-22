Farmers in Nelamangala taluk halted a land survey for Bengaluru's proposed second airport, alleging it was conducted without prior notice or their consent. The survey team suspended the exercise after protests, while locals warned of stronger agitation if the survey continues.

Farmers in several villages around Solur Hobli in Nelamangala taluk staged a protest against a land survey being conducted for Bengaluru's proposed second international airport, forcing officials to suspend the exercise. Alleging that the survey was carried out without prior notice or the consent of landowners, the farmers confronted the survey team and demanded that the work be stopped immediately.

Farmers Object to Land Survey

The incident took place near Dabaspet, where farmers from Motaganahalli, Kempachikkanahalli, Kodihalli, Pemmanahalli, Dasegowdanapalya, and Shettipalya found a survey team carrying out work on agricultural land.

According to the farmers, the team had been operating in the area from Thursday to Sunday without informing local residents. After noticing the officials, villagers gathered at the site and questioned the purpose of the survey.

Survey Work Halted

The survey team was reportedly preparing to conduct measurements using drones and Total Station equipment when the farmers intervened.

According to local residents, tensions escalated after communication difficulties arose, as some members of the survey team were unable to speak Kannada and attempted to communicate in Hindi and English. The situation became tense, prompting officials to suspend the survey.

The team packed its equipment, including drones and other survey instruments, and left the site without completing the exercise.

Markings on Agricultural Land Trigger Concern

Farmers also objected to square markings bearing the code 'GCP43', which they alleged had already been painted on agricultural land in Motaganahalli, Kempachikkanahalli, Kodihalli, Pemmanahalli, Dasegowdanapalya, and Shettipalya.

They claimed the markings were made without informing landowners and demanded an explanation from the authorities.

Farmers Warn of Intensified Protest

Local farmers and community leaders claimed that the State Government had earlier assured them that their consent would be obtained before any land acquisition process was initiated.

They expressed concern over reports that more than 4,000 acres could be acquired for the proposed airport project. The protesters warned that if the survey continued without prior consultation, they would intensify their agitation.

Leaders Oppose Survey

Chikkahanumegowda, owner of the Kumudvathi Institution, criticised the survey, alleging that it was conducted without informing farmers.

"It is not right to conduct a survey without informing the farmers. We have cultivated this fertile land for years, and we will not allow it to be taken away in the name of development. We strongly oppose this unilateral approach and will intensify our protest if the survey continues," he said.

Farmer leader and advocate Girish also opposed the survey, stating that farmers would protect their land through democratic protests and legal means.