Karnataka is pushing for a second international airport in Bengaluru, as KIA’s annual passenger traffic is expected to reach 110 million by 2035. Three sites are under review, and talks with the Centre are planned to advance the proposal.

Bengaluru: Karnataka has revived its efforts for establishing a second international airport in Bengaluru, with Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil scheduled to meet Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu soon. This renewed push comes amid projections that Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will handle 110 million passengers annually by 2035, far exceeding its current capacity.

Karnataka Plans Second Airport as KIA Approaches Full Capacity

Patil emphasised that the timeline to plan and operationalise a new airport aligns well with KIA’s long-term traffic projections. “We have proposed a new airport now since it will take six to seven years to start operations,” he said.

A key challenge is the existing concessionaire agreement between the Centre and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which prohibits the opening of any new airport within 150 km of KIA until May 2033 — the 25th anniversary of KIA’s operations.

AAI Study Awaited on Proposed Sites

In March, Karnataka submitted a proposal to the Centre offering 4,500 acres of land for the new airport, identifying three preferred sites out of seven shortlisted earlier.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) inspected these sites in April, but its report is yet to be released.

The shortlisted sites include:

Kaggalipura, near Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru Urban

Harohalli, in Ramanagara (Bengaluru South)

Chikkasolur, in Bengaluru Rural, along the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road

These locations lie 25-45 km from Bengaluru city centre.

Experts Recommend Alternatives: Mysuru Corridor or HAL Revival

Aviation expert Devesh Agarwal has raised concerns about the suitability of the three proposed locations. He suggested an alternative site between Bengaluru and Mysuru, citing its potential to serve tier-2 cities, support industrial hubs, and leverage the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Agarwal also floated the idea of reviving the HAL airport, arguing that in-city airports function efficiently in countries like Brazil, Malaysia, and the USA.

"HAL can be redeveloped similarly," he added.

Hosur Airport Proposal Adds Pressure

Complicating Karnataka's efforts is Tamil Nadu’s parallel bid to develop an international airport in Hosur, which also lies within 150 km of KIA. TN has identified two potential sites and is awaiting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from BIAL.

In April, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with BIAL and Fairfax representatives to push the Hosur airport proposal. The Centre has stated that BIAL, the Union Government, and Tamil Nadu must reach a consensus before any approval is granted.

Land Acquisition Challenges Remain a Major Hurdle

Karnataka's proposal also faces serious challenges in land acquisition. Protests by farmers in Devanahalli over land acquisition for an aerospace park have already made the government cautious. Similar resistance is expected in the proposed areas in Bengaluru South and rural districts, which could delay progress further.