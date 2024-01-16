Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru’s fashion on the move: Innovative mobile clothing truck sparks discussion online

    A unique mobile clothing showroom in Bengaluru, captured by user Pakchikpak Raja Babu, has generated online buzz. The black truck, featuring transparent panels displaying a curated clothing collection, surprised and amused netizens. Reactions ranged from amusement to appreciation for the entrepreneurial effort. Drawing parallels to the city's dynamic spirit, the mobile showroom showcased Bengaluru's penchant for unconventional ideas amid its bustling scenes.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    In a recent display of the city's ingenuity, a mobile clothing showroom was spotted cruising through the streets on a black truck in Bengaluru, leaving the residents and netizens amazed and the internet abuzz. The city, often hailed as the 'Startup Capital of India,' continues to surprise and captivate its residents with its dynamic and unconventional spirit. 

    The unique spectacle, captured by user Pakchikpak Raja Babu and shared on X, showcased a truck adorned with transparent panels, revealing a carefully arranged collection of clothes hanging inside. The setup resembled a high-end fashion showroom, but with a twist – it was on wheels.

    Bengaluru auto driver’s review ‘Worst vehicle don’t buy’ about his rikshaw sparks curiosity among netizens

    The photograph quickly gained attention online, sparking a wave of reactions. Some users expressed their amusement, with one commenting, "This is not what I meant when I thought about a 'Mobile showroom.'" Another user appreciated the entrepreneurial spirit, stating, "I think it's nice that a person is trying to do what showrooms do in big malls. I have no problem with a middle-class guy trying to make ends meet, even if it's not entirely usual, as long as it's not unethical at least."

    The unexpected mobile clothing showroom drew parallels to the city's vibrant and unconventional scenes. One netizen humorously remarked, "I had heard of a food truck, but I didn't see this coming either." Despite Bengaluru's notorious traffic, some residents considered such scenes as part of the new normal.

