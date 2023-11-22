Bengaluru auto driver’s review ‘Worst vehicle don’t buy’ about his rikshaw sparks curiosity among netizens

Bengaluru auto driver's negative review on his electric auto gains viral attention, highlighting issues with charging, mileage, and rental opportunities. Impacting the company's image, genuine owner feedback sparks concerns in the electric auto industry.

An auto driver in Bengaluru has garnered attention by reviewing his own vehicle, sparking a viral sensation that has put the electric auto company in the spotlight. In the world of vehicle purchases, test drive reviews play a pivotal role in decision-making. However, scepticism exists around the authenticity of these opinions, while owner reviews hold significant value.

An auto driver in Bengaluru has invested in an electric auto but faced disappointment post-purchase. Dissatisfied with his vehicle, he boldly inscribed a message on the rear of the auto in bold letters: "Do not take a building vehicle" in Kannada and "Worst vehicle, don't buy" in English.



This auto continues to operate in Bangalore, but the negative critique surrounding electric autos has sparked concern among commuters. Passengers inquiring at auto toll booths have been informed about the vehicle's issues and the company's response, further fueling scepticism regarding electric autos.

The straightforward message displayed by the auto driver has stirred a significant buzz, drawing numerous comments and inquiries. On engaging with the driver, it was revealed that the vehicle faced charging problems, failed to deliver the promised mileage, and encountered challenges in accessing charging points, leading to missed rental opportunities.



The driver's action has presented a challenge for the automobile company, amplifying negative publicity at a rapid pace. The impact of genuine owner reviews, especially after vehicle purchases, holds substantial weight, causing potential buyers to hesitate in considering this particular electric auto. Marketing experts highlight that despite substantial advertising investments, the narrative can be swayed significantly by genuine owner reviews.

This unexpected review from a local auto driver has spotlighted concerns within the electric auto industry, underlining the importance of authentic owner feedback in shaping public perception.