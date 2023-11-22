Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru auto driver’s review ‘Worst vehicle don’t buy’ about his rikshaw sparks curiosity among netizens

    Bengaluru auto driver's negative review on his electric auto gains viral attention, highlighting issues with charging, mileage, and rental opportunities. Impacting the company's image, genuine owner feedback sparks concerns in the electric auto industry.

    Bengaluru auto driver's review 'Worst vehicle don't buy' about his rikshaw sparks curiosity among netizens vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    An auto driver in Bengaluru has garnered attention by reviewing his own vehicle, sparking a viral sensation that has put the electric auto company in the spotlight. In the world of vehicle purchases, test drive reviews play a pivotal role in decision-making. However, scepticism exists around the authenticity of these opinions, while owner reviews hold significant value. 

    An auto driver in Bengaluru has invested in an electric auto but faced disappointment post-purchase. Dissatisfied with his vehicle, he boldly inscribed a message on the rear of the auto in bold letters: "Do not take a building vehicle" in Kannada and "Worst vehicle, don't buy" in English.

    Bengaluru Traffic can't stop Jonty Rhodes: Cricket legend relishes Mysore Masala Dosa and Mangalore buns

    This auto continues to operate in Bangalore, but the negative critique surrounding electric autos has sparked concern among commuters. Passengers inquiring at auto toll booths have been informed about the vehicle's issues and the company's response, further fueling scepticism regarding electric autos.

    The straightforward message displayed by the auto driver has stirred a significant buzz, drawing numerous comments and inquiries. On engaging with the driver, it was revealed that the vehicle faced charging problems, failed to deliver the promised mileage, and encountered challenges in accessing charging points, leading to missed rental opportunities.

    Bengaluru: Why is the progress of 'Mallige Corridor' in Suburban Railway project so slow?

    The driver's action has presented a challenge for the automobile company, amplifying negative publicity at a rapid pace. The impact of genuine owner reviews, especially after vehicle purchases, holds substantial weight, causing potential buyers to hesitate in considering this particular electric auto. Marketing experts highlight that despite substantial advertising investments, the narrative can be swayed significantly by genuine owner reviews.

    This unexpected review from a local auto driver has spotlighted concerns within the electric auto industry, underlining the importance of authentic owner feedback in shaping public perception.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur

    Bengaluru tragedy spurs political turmoil: Opposition leader calls for Energy Minister's resignation

    Bengaluru tragedy spurs political turmoil: Opposition leader calls for Energy Minister's resignation

    Ex-MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah flags surging unemployment under BJP's reign, promises resolutions in Varuna

    Ex-MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah flags surging unemployment under BJP's reign, promises resolutions in Varuna

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era vkp

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit vkp

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

    Recent Stories

    Squid Game: The Challenge: When and where you can watch South Korean thriller-based show RBA

    Squid Game: The Challenge-When and where you can watch South Korean thriller-based show

    The Crown: 7 exquisite dresses worn by Princess Diana ATG

    The Crown: 7 exquisite dresses worn by Princess Diana

    cricket 'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts osf

    'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow' AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow'

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon