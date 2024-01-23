Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka government mulling second beer price hike in 6 months

    The Karnataka Excise Department is considering a 10% increase in beer excise duty, leading to a potential price surge of Rs 8 to 10 per bottle. This would be the second hike in six months, following recent increases by liquor companies. The proposed change may take effect in late January or February, sparking concerns among consumers. A seven-day grace period is provided for submitting objections to the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    The Karnataka Excise Department is reportedly considering a significant increase in the excise duty on beer by 10%. This move could potentially lead to a surge in beer prices by Rs 8 to 10 per bottle. The proposed hike, the second in the last six months, follows recent price increases implemented by some liquor companies at the beginning of this month. If approved, the new rates are anticipated to be effective by the last week of January or sometime in February.

    The Excise Department's plan involves raising the additional excise duty on beer, potentially adding Rs 8 to Rs 10 to the cost of a 650 ml bottle. This deliberation has stirred concerns among consumers who are already grappling with the impact of earlier price hikes.

    As per the current information, a grace period of seven days has been allowed for the submission of objections to this proposed increase. Those wishing to express their dissent can submit an objection application to the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 9:16 AM IST
