Karnataka government mulling second beer price hike in 6 months

The Karnataka Excise Department is considering a 10% increase in beer excise duty, leading to a potential price surge of Rs 8 to 10 per bottle. This would be the second hike in six months, following recent increases by liquor companies. The proposed change may take effect in late January or February, sparking concerns among consumers. A seven-day grace period is provided for submitting objections to the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.

As per the current information, a grace period of seven days has been allowed for the submission of objections to this proposed increase. Those wishing to express their dissent can submit an objection application to the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.