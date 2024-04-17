Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details

    During Karnataka's scorching summer, Bengaluru residents are flocking to cold beers to beat the heat, leading to record-breaking sales. In the past 11 days, beer sales soared, with 23.5 lakh carton boxes sold, attributing 61% of April 2023's total sales. The relentless heat wave, coupled with ongoing elections, has fueled this surge, with Bengaluru experiencing over three months without rainfall.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    As the summer heat continues to scorch Karnataka, Bengaluru residents are turning to cold beers to beat the rising temperatures. In the past 11 days alone, beer sales in the state have shattered previous records set over the past three years. In stiff competition with the near-record high mercury levels across Karnataka, beer sales are soaring high, with Bengaluru leading the charge in consumption.

    According to officials from the excise department, a staggering 23.5 lakh carton boxes of beer were sold in the state in the last 15 days. This figure accounts for 61% of the total beer sales recorded in April 2023.

    Bengaluru residents express plight through memes as city grapples with lack of rainfall

    Comparing sales data from previous years, it's evident that this year's sales have seen a significant surge due to the relentless heat wave. In the same period of 2021, 8.83 lakh litres of beer were sold, 9.20 lakh litres in 2022, and 13.16 lakh litres in 2023. This year, 4.51 lakh litres of beer have been sold more than last year, indicating a sharp increase in demand, stated a TOI report.

    Officials attribute the spike in sales to the scorching temperatures gripping the state, with more people opting for chilled beers over other alcoholic beverages to cool off. Additionally, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have further fueled the sales boom.

    Traffic alert! Bengaluru's Hebbal flyover to be closed for four months except for two-wheelers from April 17

    With Bengaluru experiencing over three months without any rainfall, the dry weather has only intensified the demand for cold beverages. According to Karnataka Weather reports on social media, it has been 146 days since the last rainfall, exacerbating the heat wave.

    "The trend of increased beer consumption during the summer months is not new. As temperatures rise, people naturally gravitate towards chilled beverages to stay cool," explained a senior excise department official. "This year, the demand for beer has been particularly high, and we expect this trend to continue as long as the heat persists."

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 9:39 AM IST
